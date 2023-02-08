iPhones are probably some of the most popular and easily recognizable smartphones in the world. But it's not just hardware which makes iPhones great. A great smartphone requires powerful hardware and equally capable software, which Apple's iOS excels at. Even after years of use, iPhone users keep discovering new tricks and hacks which help elevate the user experience. Such tricks are discovered not only in third-party apps, but also system apps. iPhone's Calculator app is one of the most used apps on the phone but it is also the most underrated too as people are unaware of its full potential.

The Calculator app has a few tricks up its sleeves with nifty features buried under the surface. If you use Calculator frequently, these hacks can make its use even easier. Check out the hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know.

1. Use Siri to calculate

Apple's Siri has made tasks such as setting up alarms, scheduling calls and messages and more, much easier. What users don't know is that Siri can do calculations for you too! To do this, simply say “Hey, Siri" and then say the sum you wish to be calculated. Siri's response will let you know the answer without the need of your physical input.

2. Scientific Calculator

Apart from simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, iPhone's Calculator has got so much more for you to discover. It even has a scientific calculator for your geeky needs. Simply rotate your screen to landscape and the scientific calculator will appear. Say goodbye to Casio!

3. Copy last result

You can copy the last calculation you made without even opening the Calculator app. To do this, simply tap and hold on the Calculator app icon and an option to copy the last result will pop up.

4. Backspace option

If you're doing lengthy calculations and entered a number wrong, you don't need to erase and start over again. Instead, the app lets you delete the typed characters, letting you keep the rest of the calculations intact. Simply swipe left at the top of the screen to delete the typed characters.