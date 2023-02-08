    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Most iPhone users are unaware of the true potential of the embedded Calculator app, which can do so much more than just simple calculations. Check out the hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 17:24 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone Calculator
    View all Images
    Know hidden tricks to get the most out of iPhone’s Calculator app. (Pexels)

    iPhones are probably some of the most popular and easily recognizable smartphones in the world. But it's not just hardware which makes iPhones great. A great smartphone requires powerful hardware and equally capable software, which Apple's iOS excels at. Even after years of use, iPhone users keep discovering new tricks and hacks which help elevate the user experience. Such tricks are discovered not only in third-party apps, but also system apps. iPhone's Calculator app is one of the most used apps on the phone but it is also the most underrated too as people are unaware of its full potential.

    The Calculator app has a few tricks up its sleeves with nifty features buried under the surface. If you use Calculator frequently, these hacks can make its use even easier. Check out the hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know.

    1. Use Siri to calculate

    Apple's Siri has made tasks such as setting up alarms, scheduling calls and messages and more, much easier. What users don't know is that Siri can do calculations for you too! To do this, simply say “Hey, Siri" and then say the sum you wish to be calculated. Siri's response will let you know the answer without the need of your physical input.

    2. Scientific Calculator

    Apart from simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, iPhone's Calculator has got so much more for you to discover. It even has a scientific calculator for your geeky needs. Simply rotate your screen to landscape and the scientific calculator will appear. Say goodbye to Casio!

    3. Copy last result

    You can copy the last calculation you made without even opening the Calculator app. To do this, simply tap and hold on the Calculator app icon and an option to copy the last result will pop up.

    4. Backspace option

    If you're doing lengthy calculations and entered a number wrong, you don't need to erase and start over again. Instead, the app lets you delete the typed characters, letting you keep the rest of the calculations intact. Simply swipe left at the top of the screen to delete the typed characters.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 17:19 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way