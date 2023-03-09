    Trending News

    IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Live streaming: When and Where to watch Live Match Online, TV

    India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network channels and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 09:21 IST
    India vs Australia
    India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Catch the 4th Test online. (PTI)
    India vs Australia
    India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Catch the 4th Test online. (PTI)

    India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: It is shaping up to be a thrilling test series between India and Australia with the Aussies winning the 3rd and most recent test match. India suffered a heavy defeat against Australia on a day when the Australian bowlers shined. As a result, Australia have now qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Although the Men in Blue still lead the series 2-1, their chances of qualification now rest upon the outcome of the final test match.

    Both teams will be hoping to win the 4th test match, which is all set to take place today, March 9.

    Where will the India vs Australia 4th Test be played?

    The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

    When will the India vs Australia 4th test be played?

    India vs Australia 4th Test Streaming will be broadcast today, March 9, at 9:30 am IST. India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

    Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Australia 4th Test Streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

    India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: Watch test match online

    India vs Australia 4th Test will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

    The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 09:21 IST
