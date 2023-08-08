IND vs WI 3rd T20 live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

IND vs WI 3rd T20 live streaming: The Men in Blue have had contrasting fortunes in different formats of the game during their Tour of West Indies. While India won the 2-match test and 3-match ODI series against the Indies, the team lost the first two games of the 5-match T20 series against the same opposition. West Indies defeated India by 4 runs and 2 wickets in the first two matches respectively. While the T20 series almost looks to be done and dusted, there is still a slim chance for the Men in Blue to recover their form as we head towards the 3rd T20.

If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20 from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20 be played?

The match will be hosted at the Providence Stadium or Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20 be played?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20 will begin today, August 8. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM IST., and it will kick start the 5-match T20 series between the teams. The 3rd T20 encounter between India and West Indies will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 live streaming: How to watch the match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 3rd T20 live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 3rd T20 live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.