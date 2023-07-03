Home How To iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Tired of spam messages? Report, block and filter out the spam messages on your iPhone with these iOS 16 features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 18:15 IST
This iOS 16 trick will report and block spam messages on your iPhone quickly. (Pexels)

Spam messages frequently flood inboxes with unwanted content, making it difficult to locate essential messages. Furthermore, the constant surge of spam text messages increases the risk of individuals falling prey to fraudulent activities. Thankfully, there is a way to report such SMSes on your iPhone. iOS 16 has a lot of hidden tips and tricks to enhance your iPhone experience. One of them is to report SMS or MMS messages as junk. This works with the Messages app, where you can, not just report spam or junk messages, but also block unwanted messages and filter messages from unknown senders.

iPhone users already had a built-in feature "Report Junk" which lets users report blue bubble iMessages. With iOS 16, iPhone users can report SMS and MMS message as junk with the same feature features. Wondering how to report junk SMS on your iPhone? Here is a quick guide.

How to report junk SMS on iPhone

  • Depending on your carrier and country or region, you can report spam you receive with SMS and MMS. To do so, open the iMessage app on your iPhone. Make sure it is running on iOS 16.
  • Now, find the spam message that you want to report. Touch and hold the message, it will pop up the options.
  • You need to tap on Report Junk, then tap Delete and Report Junk. It will send the information and message to Apple.

More ways to keep spammers away

Apart from reporting, you can also block messages from a specific person or number to not receive messages from them. To do so, go to the Messages conversation, and tap the name or number at the top of the conversation. Now, tap the info button, scroll down, and then tap Block this Caller. You can also view and manage your list of blocked contacts and phone numbers while visiting the Messages option in the Settings app and accessing the Blocked Contacts.

Moreover, you can filter messages from unknown senders. Result? You won't get any notification from them. Just follow these steps:

  • Go to the Settings app
  • Open Messages and scroll down to Message Filtering
  • Turn on Filter Unknown Senders.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 18:14 IST
