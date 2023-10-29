Know how to use FaceTime through iPhone 15 on Apple TV 4K

Apple has brought various exciting features with its new OS upgrade tvOS 17. If you are an Apple enthusiast and you have multiple Apple devices including Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later), iPhone 15, iPad, and more, then you must be aware of all these thrilling features. Do you know that you can now use your FaceTime feature on your Apple TV? According to the Apple support page, you can make FaceTime calls directly from Apple TV 4K from your iPhone or iPad. If you have not tried it yet, use the following steps:

How to use FaceTime on Apple TV 4K?

Before using FaceTime on Apple TV, you will have to set up your iPhone 15 or your iPad to use as a continuity camera. After the setup follow the steps below:

Go to the FaceTime app on Apple TV 4K and use the instructions to set up the Continuity camera.

When the setup is completed, you may find your recent calls and contacts from the connected iPhone 15 or iPad on your Apple TV 4K screen.

3- You can adjust any of the following controls on your Apple TV screen before or during your call:

Centre Stage: To adjust this control, Press the click pad centre on Siri Remote, in order to turn on the Centre Stage. This feature is used to keep everyone in the Chat room perfectly under the frame

Portrait: To turn on the Portrait mode, tap on the portrait icon. This feature is used to put focus on the subject and it blurs out the background of the video call image.

Reactions: Press the thumb icon if you want to recognize hand gestures. This will create onscreen effects including hearts, fireworks, and more. To start a call, do either of the following:

To make a call select the recipient appearing in the list of recent FaceTime calls.

If you want to make a group call or add multiple people to your call, you need to press on the Plus icon, and then select FaceTime.

This feature is amazing for people who like to have a conversation on a bigger screen. If you want to conduct remote meetings through FaceTime, this feature will give you an unmatchable experience.

