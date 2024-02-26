Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ravi Kishan’s courtroom drama series

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Are you a fan of comedy courtroom dramas such as Jolly LLB, OMG, and others? Then we have good news for you as Ravi Kishan will make his debut in a comedy series in a leading role. The web series Maamla Legal Hai has grabbed much attention ever since the trailer was released. Additionally, no one can make comedy films funnier than Ravi Kishan in his natural element. The series features a group of lawyers who solve cases in the most dramatic way. If you are looking for something entertaining then Maamla Legal Hai can be added to your watchlist. Also, you can watch his comedy courtroom drama from the comfort of your home. Check details here.

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Plot, cast, more

Maamla Legal Hai is a comedy courtroom series featuring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. The series is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and is directed by Rahul Pandey. The story unfolds around a fictional Patparganj District Court where VD Tyagi and his team of lawyers challenge the long arms of justice.

The web series will cover the chaotic world of Patparganj and it is guaranteed to make you break out laughing. Additionally, the OTT platform has finally revealed the Maamla Legal Hai OTT release date so now you do not have to wait for much longer for it to appear on a device near you.

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: When and where to watch

Maamla Legal Hai will be streaming online on Netflix from March 1, 2024. Netflix shared an Instagram post revealing the OTT release date of the series. The post said, “OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter! Maamla Legal Hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai… releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix!” To watch the series, you can opt for the Netflix monthly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.199.

