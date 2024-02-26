 Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ravi Kishan’s courtroom drama series | How-to
Home How To Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ravi Kishan’s courtroom drama series

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ravi Kishan’s courtroom drama series

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Watch Ravi Kishan in this new courtroom drama series on the OTT platform. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 16:58 IST
Maamla Legal Hai OTT release
Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know where you can watch Ravi Kishan starring series online. (Netflix)
Maamla Legal Hai OTT release
Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Know where you can watch Ravi Kishan starring series online. (Netflix)

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Are you a fan of comedy courtroom dramas such as Jolly LLB, OMG, and others? Then we have good news for you as Ravi Kishan will make his debut in a comedy series in a leading role. The web series Maamla Legal Hai has grabbed much attention ever since the trailer was released. Additionally, no one can make comedy films funnier than Ravi Kishan in his natural element. The series features a group of lawyers who solve cases in the most dramatic way. If you are looking for something entertaining then Maamla Legal Hai can be added to your watchlist. Also, you can watch his comedy courtroom drama from the comfort of your home. Check details here.

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: Plot, cast, more

Maamla Legal Hai is a comedy courtroom series featuring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. The series is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and is directed by Rahul Pandey. The story unfolds around a fictional Patparganj District Court where VD Tyagi and his team of lawyers challenge the long arms of justice.

The web series will cover the chaotic world of Patparganj and it is guaranteed to make you break out laughing. Additionally, the OTT platform has finally revealed the Maamla Legal Hai OTT release date so now you do not have to wait for much longer for it to appear on a device near you.

Maamla Legal Hai OTT release: When and where to watch

Maamla Legal Hai will be streaming online on Netflix from March 1, 2024. Netflix shared an Instagram post revealing the OTT release date of the series. The post said, “OBJECTION! Overruled by laughter! Maamla Legal Hai ki taareekh aa chuki hai… releasing on 1 March, only on Netflix!” To watch the series, you can opt for the Netflix monthly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.199.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI carbon footprint time bomb! Tech giants are racing to ward off a carbon time bomb caused by the massive data centers they're building around the world. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminum block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish. Read all about it here

Ukraine War as seen from space! An active open-source intelligence community has formed to keep track of troop activity, destruction and other aspects of the war. Check it all out here

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 16:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets