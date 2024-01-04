Icon
Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs announced; first significant change to Windows keyboard in almost 3 decades

Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs announced; first significant change to Windows keyboard in almost 3 decades

  • Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs announced today.

By: HT TECH
Jan 04 2024, 16:20 IST
Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs
Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs
The tech major has announced Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs

In a significant step today, the tech major has taken the expansion of artificial intelligence-enabled tools to the next level. It has announced Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs. Notably, this is the first major change to Microsoft Windows keyboard in almost 3 decades. Henceforth, Copilot will be the entry point into the AI space on a Windows PC. The Windows key to the PC keyboard was rolled out almost 30 years ago and it had then enabled users to interact with Windows. 

In his blog Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer said, “Today, we are excited to take the next significant step forward and introduce the Copilot key to Windows 11 PCs. In this new year, we will be ushering in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware."

Mehdi revealed, “The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades.”

How Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs will help

He revealed how this step will help users by saying, "This will not only simplify people's computing experience but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI PC.” 

Users can use Copilot in various ways including, for instance, turning ideas into songs, creating beautiful images and polished drafts to even adjusting PC settings

Microsoft has also sought to "reinvent" the way people search with Copilot in Bing, and unlocking productivity with Copilot for Microsoft 365. And now, it is looking to make positive changes in how people get things done on the PC with Copilot in Windows. Microsoft says that the new features spring from the feedback it has received.

With CEO Satya Nadella leading the way on Microsoft's aggressive expansion into AI, this step was widely expected to happen. Among the many interventions over the last year, Microsoft has been improving its product experiences with Copilot, what it refers to as “your everyday AI companion”. 

While that is the software part, Microsoft also says that it has received considerable support in effecting these changes courtesy the help from its silicon partners AMD, Intel and Qualcomm - these chip makers have introduced their latest silicon innovations that promise to unlock new AI experiences on the Windows PC. 

Mehdi summarises the effort, “Together, we're putting new system architectures in place to power new Windows AI experiences bringing together the GPU, CPU, NPU and the cloud.”

How to do it, requirement and availability

According to Microsoft, Copilot key has joined the Windows key and is now a central part of the PC keyboard. So, when a user presses this key, it will kickstart the Copilot. Microsoft added that it will be a seamless experience to engage Copilot in day to day use on Windows.

The Copilot key will gradually be rolled out on many of the new Windows 11 PCs and with availability beginning in late February 2024. It will also be on upcoming Surface devices.

  1. Requires Microsoft account to log in. 
  2. When Copilot for Windows is not available or enabled on the device, pressing the Copilot key will launch Windows Search.
  3. Timing of Copilot feature delivery and availability varies by market and device.

Highlights

  • Microsoft will be ushering in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware. 
  • This will not only simplify people's computing experience but also amplify it.    
  • The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day tasks. 

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 15:40 IST
