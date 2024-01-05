Icon
Perplexity AI looks to challenge Google, Microsoft with AI-driven search engine; know how

Perplexity AI, a California-based startup, is challenging Google and Microsoft with its AI-driven search engine, promising a more efficient, ad-free experience for users.

By: HT TECH
Jan 05 2024, 15:23 IST
Perplexity AI, a California-based startup, secures $73.6 million to challenge Google and Microsoft with its AI-native search engine. (Pexels)

California-based startup Perplexity AI, just a year into its journey, has secured $73.6 million in a series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. The investment comes from IVP, NEA, Databricks, Nvidia, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Kindred Ventures, with notable tech figures like Jeff Bezos and Nat Friedman joining as backers. What sets Perplexity AI apart is its ambition to revolutionise knowledge discovery through the Perplexity AI-native search engine, challenging industry giants Google and Microsoft. The startup, valued at over $500 million, plans to utilise the funding to enhance its AI-driven search engine capabilities. Perplexity co-founder and CEO is the Aravind Srinivas.

So, What Does Perplexity AI Offer?

In a bid to outperform Google and Microsoft, Perplexity integrates web indexes with AI models for a seamless user experience. The platform aims to eliminate the need for users to sift through various links, ads, or sponsored posts, offering a conversational experience with precise information, VentureBeat reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The company says, "Perplexity's answer engine is a conversational search engine that uses large language models (LLMs) to provide accurate answers to complex questions. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity AI offers a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask questions in natural language."

Perplexity enhances this experience by allowing users to explore details through relevant sources and citations. Emphasising accuracy and transparency, the startup aims to replace the tedious process of information retrieval with a more efficient way, promoting accelerated learning and research.

Despite its significant growth, challenges lie ahead. Notably, Perplexity differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links and ads in its results, providing a unique proposition in the competitive landscape.

For users seeking an enhanced experience, Perplexity offers a Pro version priced at $20/month, allowing customization of AI models, including the advanced GPT-4.

Perplexity AI assistant has been compared to a tool Swiss Army Knife

Perplexity has a diverse range of tools, quite like a Swiss Army Knife, and it can suggest solutions to a wide range of questions. This includes simple factual queries to complex conceptual inquiries. And of course, it can engage in a conversation.

These same tools can also be deployed for different use-cases and the solutions can be adapted to various situations. It can understand the context and respond accurately.

Another highlight that is touted is Perplexity's desire to ensure reliability. The idea of reliability and trust is married to accuracy to lure users back each and every time. To this is added the amalgamation of AI to provide the best solutions/responses to users questions.

And what about a Swiss Knife having power-packed, multi-utility tools? Perplexity says the information available with it is humongous and that too in one interface.

And things are expected to get better as machine learning will ensure the AI tool gets better with age and experience.

What makes Perplexity better

In his blog, Aravind Srinivas says it all, "With Perplexity's search tools, users get instant, reliable answers to any question with complete sources and citations included. There is no need to click on different links, compare answers, or endlessly dig for information. In an era where misinformation and AI hallucinations are causing increasing concern, we're built on the idea that accuracy and transparency are prerequisites to making AI-powered search ubiquitous."

He added, “The times of sifting through SEO spam, sponsored links, and multiple web pages will be replaced by a much more efficient way to consume and share information, propelling our society into a new era of accelerated learning and research.”

As the startup progresses, it faces competition from Google's Gemini model and Microsoft Bing's integration of OpenAI's GPT-4. However, Perplexity is highlighting both accuracy and efficiency to set itself apart in the minds of users and has set itself on a distinct path in the evolving landscape of AI-driven search engines.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 14:50 IST
