Quordle 394 answer for February 22: Repetitions everywhere! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 394 answer for February 22: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters means words which have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable midweek puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 394 hints for February 22

Three out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 394 clues for February 22

The words begin with the letters A, T, M and B.

The words end with the letters E, N, A and Y.

Word 1 clue - to cause someone to be extremely surprised

Word 2 clue - something serving to represent or indicate some fact, event, feeling

Word 3 clue - a type of Japanese comic book

Word 4 clue - characterized by drinking large quantities of alcohol

These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 394 answer for February 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AMAZE

2. TOKEN

3. MANGA

4. BOOZY

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.