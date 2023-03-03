    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 403 answer for March 3: Two troubling words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 403 answer for March 3: Two troubling words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 403 answer for March 3: Today’s puzzle is a mix of easy and tricky words. And if you find yourself at the midpoint and not sure where to go from here, then just check these hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 09:51 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 403 answer for March 3: Find the most efficient way to solve the puzzle using these hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 403 answer for March 3: This week has been quite average when it comes to the difficulty of the puzzle and we are going to end it on an average note as well. The Friday puzzle gets two easy words and two tricky words, which should make solving the puzzle somewhat difficult but certainly not impossible. So, you may try solving it on your own, but if you find yourself stuck at any point, we recommend not to waste your attempts and instead check these Quordle hints and clues instead. Additionally, we have also shared the answers to today's puzzle which you can find at the bottom.

    Quordle 403 hints for March 3

    Two of the words today are as simple as they come. Common letters, no repetition, follow the typical consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern and all the letters are pretty common as well. On the other hand, the other two words have repeated letters, strange letter arrangements as well as uncommon letter usage. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.

    Quordle 403 clues for March 3

    Today's words begin with the letters S, A, O and C.

    The words end with the letters Y, E, E and L. 

    Word 1 clue - in a deceitful manner; cunningly

    Word 2 clue - in or to a higher place than; over

    Word 3 clue - a unit of weight equal to approximately 28 grams

    Word 4 clue - to move along on hands and knees or with your body stretched out along a surface

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 403 answer for March 3

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    SLYLY

    ABOVE

    OUNCE

    CRAWL

    We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space everyday.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 09:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5