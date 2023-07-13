Quordle 535 answer for July 13: Simply unbelievable! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 535 answer for July 13: After days of waiting, Quordle has finally given us an easy puzzle. Well, not exactly easy, but easier compared to the monstrosities we were presented with the last week. Compared to that, today's puzzle will feel like a breeze to you. But you still need to remember one thing. Solving four puzzles together in itself is tricky. So, if you truly want to experience a peaceful day, do not rush into the game. Instead, take a look at these Quordle hints and clues and know all the important insights of the words today. If that doesn't help, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 535 hints for July 13

There is no word with repeated letters, so you do not have to worry about it today. Further, three out of the four words should be familiar to you. The one word that you might not have heard has a common letter arrangement, so you will get some scope to do trial and error. We would recommend you start with a word that has common consonants in it.

Quordle 535 clues for July 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, Q, S, and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, Y, L, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - to pour liquid fat or juices over meat while it is cooking

4. Word 2 clue - to ask questions of, especially with a desire for authoritative information

5. Word 3 clue - a small creature with a soft, wet body and a round shell, that moves very slowly

6. Word 4 clue - a hard, shiny, white, ball-shaped object which grows inside the shell of an oyster

These are your clues. They should help you to figure out the words easily. Once you think you have enough information, go and solve the puzzle. And if you need more clues, just check the solutions below.

Quordle 535 answer for July 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BASTE

2. QUERY

3. SNAIL

4. PEARL

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.