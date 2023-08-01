Home How To Quordle 554 answer for August 1: Need corrective measure? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 554 answer for August 1: Need corrective measure? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 554 answer for August 1: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Aug 01 2023
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 554 answer for August 1: It only takes one bad attempt to lose the game. Don’t make that mistake. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.   (HT Tech)

Quordle 554 answer for August 1: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple of days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 554 hints for August 1

The words today display diverse characteristics. Only one of the words contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of them makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

Quordle 554 clues for August 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, T, T, and H.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, L, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to make someone slightly angry or upset

4. Word 2 clue - gradual diminution of thickness, diameter, or width in an elongated object

5. Word 3 clue - a test, usually over a limited period of time, to discover how effective or suitable something or someone is

6. Word 4 clue - a building that people, usually one family, live in

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 554 answer for August 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ANNOY

2. TAPER

3. TRIAL

4. HOUSE

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 06:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets