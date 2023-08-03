Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Need tips? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Nobody likes to wake up on a Thursday morning and be greeted with a confusing puzzle, especially when it is just two days before Christmas. But sadly, that's what you get in today's Quordle. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 556 hints for August 3

Three of the four words today do not have repeated letters and yet, that will be the biggest challenge to solve for you. But that is not the only trick in the puzzle. Two of the words today also are pretty obscure and you will struggle in piecing them together if you have not heard of them before. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 556 clues for August 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, A, L, and E.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, H, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a person who has strong, unreasonable ideas

4. Word 2 clue - enough, or more than enough

5. Word 3 clue - the act of making a sound while smiling and showing that you are happy

6. Word 4 clue - a frame for holding up such things as an artist's painting or a chalkboard

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 556 answer for August 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BIGOT

2. AMPLE

3. LAUGH

4. EASEL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.