Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Need tips? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a walk in the park. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 07:14 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Before you give up, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 556 answer for August 3: Nobody likes to wake up on a Thursday morning and be greeted with a confusing puzzle, especially when it is just two days before Christmas. But sadly, that's what you get in today's Quordle. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 556 hints for August 3

Three of the four words today do not have repeated letters and yet, that will be the biggest challenge to solve for you. But that is not the only trick in the puzzle. Two of the words today also are pretty obscure and you will struggle in piecing them together if you have not heard of them before. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 556 clues for August 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, A, L, and E.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, H, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a person who has strong, unreasonable ideas

4. Word 2 clue - enough, or more than enough

5. Word 3 clue - the act of making a sound while smiling and showing that you are happy

6. Word 4 clue - a frame for holding up such things as an artist's painting or a chalkboard

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 556 answer for August 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BIGOT

2. AMPLE

3. LAUGH

4. EASEL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 07:13 IST
