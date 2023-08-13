Home How To Quordle 566 answer for August 13: The Sunday puzzle is unique, but check hints, clues, solutions first

Quordle 566 answer for August 13: The Sunday puzzle is unique, but check hints, clues, solutions first

Quordle 566 answer for August 13: This puzzle will test players. If you’re stuck, the best course of action is to take help of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Aug 13 2023, 06:39 IST
Quordle 566 answer for August 13: The puzzle is bombarding us with trick-filled words every day. Find your way out by using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle 566 answer for August 13: The puzzle is bombarding us with trick-filled words every day. Find your way out by using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 566 answer for August 13: Today's puzzle is a unique one, but not in a good way. If you were planning for a calm and relaxing Sunday, then forget about it because today's Quordle is going to confuse you. These are some of the trickiest words to figure out on their own but when placed together, they compound the difficulty. And if you're stuck, then do not worry. Just take the help of Quordle hints and clues to get more information about the words. And if that doesn't suffice, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution as well.

Quordle 566 hints for August 13

One unique problem about today's puzzle is that one particular letter is repeated multiple times throughout the words. And if you are not able to figure out that one letter, you will struggle to complete any of the words. But it is not the only challenge. You do have repeated letters, uncommon letters, and obscure words putting up big hurdles between you and the victory. So, we recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy word and then following our clues below.

Quordle 566 clues for August 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, D, H, and F.

2. Today's words end with the letters E, N, Y, and G.

3. Word 1 clue - a thick hot or cold liquid that you eat on or with food

4. Word 2 clue - to agree to do something although you consider yourself too important to have to do it

5. Word 3 clue - strong and able to survive difficult conditions and bad weather

6. Word 4 clue - excessive sparingness in the expenditure of money

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle in no time. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 566 answer for August 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SAUCE

2. DEIGN

3. HARDY

4. FLUNG

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

13 Aug, 06:38 IST
