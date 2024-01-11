Icon

10 best tablets in India: Samsung, Apple to Honor, here are some cool options for you

Check out the list of the top 10 best tablets in India; from Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to Apple iPad Air (5th Generation), check them all.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 18:16 IST
Take a look at the 10 best tablets in India from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more.

10 best tablets in India: There is nothing better than having a device which can work both as a smartphone and a laptop when you need to carry your work or even to watch TV, films, play games, etc. While many prefer smaller and more compact devices, others like to have medium-sized displays to have a great viewing experience and to manage their day-to-day task effectively. This is where the tablet steps in as it comes with various creative and advanced features which could fulfill all your technological needs in just one device. To help you with your research, we have curated a list of the top 10 best tablets in India which will give you a great idea of what is trending in the market. Check the list here.

What are the benefits of owning a tablet?

  • A tablet can act as your productivity companion as the big screen motivates users to be productive with big email tabs, calendar apps, notes apps, etc. It can be your go-to tool for carrying out multiple day-to-day tasks.
  • Tablets can act as a laptop in a much budget-friendly way because it's better than buying cheap and older versions of laptops. Therefore, you can get a new generation tablet at a much cheaper price.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

  • The tablet can help you bring out your productivity as you can easily create presentations and digital art with a bigger screen. Some tablets also come with a wireless pen which acts as a great navigation tool.
  • You can enhance your viewing experience with tablets as you can stream movies, series, and YouTube videos on a bigger screen than a smartphone and avoid using a bulky laptop each time.
  • Tablets have a longer life span than any other digital device, therefore, they can be a great investment together to bring out the hidden creativity and improve productivity.

10 best tablets in India

  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0B3JK8YQW-1

The first on the list of best tablets in India is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which offers amazing features. The tablet features a massive 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 16M colour support. It has a Slim and lightweight Metal Uni-body which gives the tablet a premium and sleek look. For great performance and productivity, the tablet is powered by a 1.7GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that will keep your apps, documents, videos, and more.

It also comes with a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform to keep your device and personal data secure. For a great sound experience, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features dual speakers, AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. It gives a long hour performance with its 7040mAh battery and it also sports a S-pen by Samsung.

Specifications
Display: 10.4-inchBattery: 7040mAh
Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core processorOperating system: Android 12
RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB

2. Xiaomi Pad 6:

 

B0C6QYTN7S-2

The next on the list of best tablets in India Xiaomi Pad 6 which comes with a sleek design and amazing features which may come to your liking. The tablet features an 11-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2.8K Resolution, 1 Billion Colors, and high resolution. The tablet offers a sleek design with Metal Uni-body and it only weighs 490 grams and is 6.51mm thin.

For long lasting performance, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor paired with Adreno 650 and Qualcomm AI engine. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For an immersive sound experience, it features quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos and it runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. For long hour performances, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8840mAh Battery.

Specifications
Display: 11-inchBattery: 8840mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Operating system: Android 13
RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB

3. Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Generation):

 

B0BJLFBYV1-3

If you are looking for advanced functionality and a feature-filled device in a compact version then the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro can be a great choice and it is also considered as the best tablet in India. The tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. The device is perfect for viewing and editing high-quality images and videos. The Apple iPad offers 1600nits HDR brightness and 600nits peak brightness.

For powerful performance and creativity, the Apple iPad Pro is powered by an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also supports 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. Additionally, it features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. The iPad can also be connected to with Apple pencil and Magic keyboard.

Specifications
Display: 11-inchBattery:  28.65 Watt hour
Processor: M2 chipOperating system: iPadOS
RAM: - Storage: 128GB

4. Motorola Tab G70:

 

B0BSLBG65Y-4

The next on the list of best tablets in India is the Motorola Tab G70 which has various unique features. The Tablet features an 11-inch 2K FHD IPS display with up to 400nits peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision. For great performance and productivity, the Motorola Tab G70 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-Core processor paired with 4 GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with expandable up to 1 TB. It also supports a 13 MP primary camera and it is backed by a 7700 mAh Li-Po battery for lasting performance. It also supports quadcore speakers with Dolby Atmos, Face Unlock and Google Assistant.

Specifications
Display: 11-inchBattery: 7700 mAh
Processor:  Motorola Tab G70Operating system: Android 11
RAM: 4 GBStorage: 64GB 

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE:

 

B0CHZ15DZV-5

The fifth on the list of best tablets in India is Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The tab comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Octa-Core Processor and the tab supports an S Pen that will help creative minds play with its functionalities.

It is backed with 8000mAh which supports 45W fast charging. The tablet comes in two storage variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network, and Bluetooth version 5.3. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE received an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Specifications
Display: 10.9-inchBattery: 8000mAh 
Processor: an Octa-Core ProcessorOperating system: Android
RAM: 8 GBStorage: 256GB

6. Apple 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation):

 

B09V4FNFHN-6

The iPad Air 5 features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with symmetrical bezel. The 5th generation iPad features the M1 chipset. The M1 SoC gives the iPad Air 5 a huge performance boost with its 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Apple claims that the CPU is 60% faster and the GPU is 2X faster than its predecessor.

The iPad Air 5 sports a 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera with a support for the center stage. Its camera technology keeps the subject of the video during video calls in the frame even if they move around. This helps in building a more dynamic experience. Apart from that, the iPad will also run on iPadOS15, which gives it multitasking capabilities.

For connectivity, the iPad Air 5 supports 5G connectivity and is available in both WiFi-only as well as WiFi + cellular connectivity variants. The iPad Air 5 comes in the 64GB and 256GB storage variants. It offers all-day battery life and supports Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

 

Specifications
Display: 10.9-inchBattery: 28.93 Watt Hours
Processor: M1 ChipsetOperating system: iPasOS 15
RAM:  6 GBStorage: 64GB

7. Honor Pad X9:

 

B0C9V7RYWD-7

The seventh on the list of best tablets in India is the Honor Pad X9. The tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2k display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and about 400nits peak brightness to offer an effortless viewing experience in direct sunlight conditions. Its sleek and lightweight stand-fold design provides convenient viewing angles when watching videos, video calls, texting, gaming or reading, etc.

For powerful performance and creativity, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor coupled with 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo) and 128GB internal storage. It features 6 Cinematic surround speakers and comes with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology for amazing sound quality. The Honor Pad X9 is backed by a 7250mAh large battery which claims to offer up to 13 hours of watching offline videos. The new Magic UI 7.1 system is based on the latest Android 13. It also has a Split-Screen function which opens multiple apps on the same screen at the same time. Let's you multi-task easily.

Specifications
Display: 11.5-inchBattery: 7250mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 685Operating system: Android 13
RAM: 4GBStorage: 128GB

8. Lenovo Tab M10:

 

B0C9MBP7DJ-8

The next best tablet in India is the Lenovo Tab M10 which has some great offerings for its users. The tablet comes with a 10.61-inch FHD+ 2K display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and high resolution for great viewing experience. It offers 400nits of brightness and has a split screen feature to make your multitasking easy.

For powerful performance, the tablet is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is also efficient in capturing moments with its 13 MP primary camera and 8 MP front camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 7700 mAh Lithium Polymer battery and supports 20W fast charging. The company claims that it offers 12 hours of video playback time with a single charge.

Specifications
Display: 10.61-inchBattery: 7700 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-coreOperating system: ‎Android 13
RAM: 6 GBStorage: 128 GB

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

 

B09RQXSYSS-9

The ninth best tablet in India is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 which comes with some unique features. It features 11-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 6M color support. For great performance and multitasking, the tablet is powered by lightning fast speeds with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On connectivity, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 support 5G connectivity, LTE, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2. The tablet sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens and a 6MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP ultra wide camera. It also captures UHD 4K Video with 30fps resolution. For lasting performance, it features an 8000 mAh battery which supports a 45W super-fast charger.

Specifications
Display: 11-inch Battery: 8000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Operating system: Android 12
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB

10. OnePlus Pad Go:

 

The last tablet on the list is the OnePlus Pad Go which has various great offerinngs. The tablet features an massive 11.35-inch 2.4K display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. For powerful performance, it is equipped by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For, amazing sound quality, the OnePlus Pad Go features Dolby Atmos quad speakers. It also has Intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, Bedtime Mode

B0CJ96945H-10

, and more to make it user friendly. The tablet features a large 8000 mAh battery with supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

 

Specifications
Display: 11.35-inchBattery: 8000 mAh
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Operating system: Android Oxygen OS 13.2
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB 
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteSamsung Knox securityS-penDolby Atmos 3D surround sound
Xiaomi Pad 6Qualcomm AI engineDolby Atmos sound144Hz refresh rate
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Generation)1600nits HRD brightnessM2 chipApple pencil and magic keyboard
Motorola Tab G70Dolby Vision1TB expandable storageGoogle Assistant
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FEWiFi 6S Pen45W fast charging
Apple 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation)iPadOS155G connectivity

Apple pencil and magic keyboard

 

Honor Pad X9120Hz refresh rate 13 hours video playbackSplit-Screen function
Lenovo Tab M10Spilt screen feature12 hours video playbackOcta-core processor
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processorWiFi 6E4K Video
OnePlus Pad GoDolby Atmos quad speakersIntelligent brightness33W SUPERVOOC charging

