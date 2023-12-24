Icon
Home Wearables News Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: From pTron to Fastrack, check out these amazing wearables

Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: From pTron to Fastrack, check out these amazing wearables

Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch, Noise Pulse 2 Max, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 15:12 IST
Icon
pTron launches Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash smartwatches; check price, features
10 smartwatches under 10000
1/5 pTron, a leading Made in India affordable digital lifestyle brand, has unveiled its new smartwatches– the Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash. (pTron)
10 smartwatches under 10000
2/5 Reflect Max Pro: This smartwatch boasts a stunning 2.05-inch display. Reflect Max Pro comes with a 15-day standby time. It is priced at Rs. 999 during the launch offer. It comes in five vibrant colors, including Black, Gold, Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green. (pTron )
image caption
3/5 Reflect Max Pro comes with 600 NITs brightness for optimal visibility and a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions. This smartwatch features a durable metal frame and a 2.5D curved display glass. It boasts a Functional crown, seamless Bluetooth calling, 24/7 health tracking, sports mode, vibrant color options, sleep tracker, extended battery life, and diverse watch faces. (pTron)
10 smartwatches under 10000
4/5 Reflect Flash: This smartwatch comes with a round-dial smartwatch design. With this smartwatch, you can access emergency calls and alerts (SOS), and offers quick access to social media features. (pTron)
10 smartwatches under 10000
5/5 Reflect Flash boasts a sturdy zinc alloy full metal case for enhanced durability. It comes 1.32-inch full touch 2.5D curved display. It has a standby time of 10 days. You can choose your smartwatch from different colors including Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver. It is available at a price of Rs. 1399. (pTron)
10 smartwatches under 10000
icon View all Images
Here are top 10 smartwatches under 10000 that are premium-looking including Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch and Noise Pulse 2 Max. (Realme)

Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: Are you looking to buy a smartwatch that looks premium, but your budget is under 10000? If yes, then we have curated a list of 10 such smartwatches here. Given below is the list of top 10 smartwatches including the pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch, Noise Pulse 2 Max, and many more. Check out the list below:

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Gold) ₹ 1,199
Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch|World's First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces ₹ 2,799
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) ₹ 1,199
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black) ₹ 1,099
Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Sturdy Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Technology, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue) ₹ 2,999
beatXP Nexus 1.78” Super AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart watch, Metal Body, Rotary Crown, 368*448px, 1000 Nits, 60Hz refresh rate, 100+ Sports modes, 24/7 Health Tracking, IP68 (Electric Black) ₹ 2,800
Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Calculator|Voice Assistant|in-Built Games|24 * 7 Health Suite|IP68 Smartwatch(Black) ₹ 1,999
boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Black) ₹ 2,499
NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Statement Black) ₹ 2,999
realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey) with 4.45 cm (1.75") HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance Get Price
Hide List

1-pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch

B0CFM9JZPB-1

The first on the list of smartwatches under 10000 is the pTron Reflect Pro. It boasts a vibrant 1.85-inch TFT Full Touch Display with a resolution of 240*286px and an impressive 600 NITS brightness, this smartwatch delivers a visually stunning experience. Encased in a sleek metal frame with a Digital Working Crown, it exudes a premium feel.

One standout feature is Bluetooth Calling, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. The device ensures a seamless experience with up to 5 days of battery life, contingent on usage factors. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and features a dedicated orange side key for quick access to a user-defined important function.

Wear Your Force with 8 Active Sports Modes, comprehensive health and fitness trackers, real-time heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure checks, along with sleep monitoring and sedentary alerts. The Quick Menu offers a dual screen, SOS, social media notifications, voice assistant, noise detection, calculator, and more.

With 100+ watch faces accessible through the pTron Fit+ App or your phone's gallery, IP68 waterproofing, and easy removable silicone straps, this smartwatch caters to diverse preferences. While it provides valuable health insights, it explicitly states that it is not a medical device. The package includes the smartwatch, a charging cable, and a user guide card.

  • Display: 1.85 inch
  • Brightness: 600 NITS
  • Bluetooth Calling -yes
  • Bluetooth :5.0 Connectivity

2-Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

B0C5XRYLZ9-2

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch features 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Arched Display. It boasts an impressive 410x502 resolution and an Always On Display for a vibrant and sharp visual experience.

With SingleSync BT Calling, this smartwatch stands out by allowing users to make calls directly from their wrist. The innovative NitroFast Charging ensures a rapid 10-minute charge fuels up a full day of battery life. The watch, with regular use, offers up to 7 days of battery, reducing to 3 days with BT Calling activated.

This smartwatch includes 110+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, in-built games, and an AI Voice Assistant—all accessible with a single tap. The health monitoring capabilities cover auto-stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, Spo2 measurement, and specific features catered to women's health.

This smartwatch not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also combines style with functionality, making it a best smartwatch under 10000.

  • Display 1.96 inch
  • Bluetooth calling: yes
  • Battery: upto 7 days
  • Sports mode: 110 plus

 

3-Noise Pulse 2 Max

B0B6BPTFT5-3

The next on the list of best smartwatches under 10000 is the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch. It boasts an expansive 1.85 inch TFT LCD display, boasting 550 nits brightness, ensures clear visibility even under bright sunlight, complemented by the highest screen-to-body ratio.

Experience the convenience of Bluetooth calling, allowing you to engage with loved ones directly from your wrist. Tru Sync technology ensures a swift and stable connection with low power consumption, enhancing your connectivity experience.

The smartwatch introduces Smart DND, enabling you to take breaks at your convenience and ensuring uninterrupted sleep time. Dive into your fitness journey with the Noise Health Suite, offering a range of wellness features and supporting 100 sports modes.

You can manage your day efficiently with the NoiseFit app, your go-to companion for day-to-day activities. Additionally, personalize your watch face from a diverse collection of 150+ cloud-based options through the app, allowing you to don a new look every day.

Designed for both men and women, the Noise Pulse 2 Max is a versatile and stylish companion for your daily adventures. With a remarkable 10-day battery life, this smartwatch keeps up with your dynamic lifestyle.

  • Display: 1.85-inch
  • Brightness: 550 nits
  • BT calling: yes
  • Watch faces: 150 plus

4-Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

B09YV4RG4D-4

Fire-Boltt boasts a 1.69 inch HD Full Touch Display, this smartwatch offers a seamless user experience with smooth swipes and clear vision. Real-time health tracking features include 24x7 SPO2/Blood Oxygen monitoring and dynamic heart rate tracking, emphasizing the importance of using a medical device prescribed by a doctor for COVID-19 patients.

With an impressive 60 sports modes, the Ninja 3 Smartwatch allows users to track various activities, analyzing performance history by counting steps, distance, and calories burned. It's IP68 water-resistant, capable of withstanding dust, spills, raindrops, and sweat.

The watch requires 3 hours to reach a full 100% charge, with a minimum 20% charge achievable in just 30-40 minutes. Enjoy a powerful battery life of approximately 7 days with a standby time of 25 days. Multiple built-in and customizable watch faces enhance personalization, while in-built social media notifications keep users connected and informed.

Functioning as an all-in-one smart coach, the Ninja 3 Smartwatch tracks daily steps, sleep, fitness, sports, heart rate, and SPO2. It also offers music and camera control, catering to diverse user needs. Compatible with Android 4.4 or above, iOS 8.0 or above, and Bluetooth version 5.1 or above, this smartwatch ensures broad accessibility. The package includes the smartwatch, manual, magnetic charger, and warranty card, featuring a sleek black design with a silicone band for comfort, making it the best smartwatch under 10000.

  • Display: 1.69 inch HD Full Touch Display
  • Workout modes: 60
  • Water Resistant: IP68 -
  • Battery: - upto 7 days

5-Noise Endeavour smartwatch:

B0CG1VRGVY-5

Second on this list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an eye-catching design and impact-resistant build for sporty users. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones that match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It also includes daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. All these features make it one of the best budget smartwatches.

  • Display: 1.46-inch
  • Battery: Up to 7 days
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Bluetooth: 5.3
  • Brightness: 600 nits

6-BeatXP Nexus Smartwatch:

B0CNKHDK2C-6

The next one in this list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the BeatXP Nexus, which comes with a unique design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The watch is also connected with the Always On Display feature to get quick updates without using the watch keys. Its Bluetooth calling is equipped with EzyPair Technology which enables seamless call management directly from your wrist, ensuring connectivity without sacrificing style.

It comes with 24/7 Health Tracking features like routine checks on vital factors such as heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels, and personalized menstrual cycle reminders. The BeatXP Nexus watch features a Rotary Multifunctional Crown which makes it easy to navigate through the watch's various features. This feature enhances the watch's usability and style. The watch comes with more than 100 sports modes from yoga to intense training.

  • Display: 1.78-inch
  • Battery: Up to 7 Days
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Bluetooth: 5.2

7-Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced

B0CJJYT2Y9-7

Fastrack Limitless Glide offers UltraVU HD display, adorned with bright pixel resolution, not only delivers a visually stunning experience but is also available in an array of captivating colors, adding a touch of flair to your wrist.

Equipped with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, the watch ensures convenient communication, featuring a dedicated storage for favorite contacts and quick reply functionality for Android users. Powered by an advanced chipset, this smartwatch guarantees zero lags, faster processing, and higher accuracy, enhancing overall performance.

This smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes, accompanied by an AI coach and auto multisport recognition for a comprehensive tracking experience. The watch goes beyond fitness, offering an AI voice assistant, calculator, calendar, in-built games, and IP68 water resistance for versatility in daily activities.

The Fastrack Limitless Glide prioritizes health with its 24x7 health suite, encompassing auto stress monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep tracking with REM sleep analysis. With a remarkable battery life of up to 7 days under standard conditions and up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling, this smartwatch ensures enduring performance throughout your dynamic lifestyle.

Enhancing the user experience further is the integration with the Fastrack Reflex World App, providing a holistic approach to health and fitness management. The Fastrack Limitless Glide is not just a timepiece; it's a comprehensive companion designed to elevate your daily interactions and well-being, which makes it the best choice for smartwatches under 10000.

  • Display: 1.78-inch
  • water Resistance: IP68
  • Battery: Upto 7 days
  • sports modes: 100 Plus
  • AI voice Assistant: Android

8-boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch

B0CL6KB51G-8

On the eighth spot in this top 10 smartwatches under 10000 list is the boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch. It is a fusion of style and functionality, features a vibrant 1.45 inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid visuals with exceptional clarity and rich colors. The high-definition resolution of 466*466 ensures superior detail and sharpness, providing an immersive viewing experience.

You can stay seamlessly connected on the go with advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring you're always within reach. The Always on Display feature keeps you informed at a glance, presenting essential information at your fingertips. Personalize your watch with Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, allowing you to match your style and mood for any occasion.

The boAt Lunar Peak offers entertainment on your wrist with in-built games, ensuring that your smartwatch is a source of enjoyment. Stay informed about your financial portfolio with stock tracking, and for added safety and convenience, the watch is equipped with an SOS feature. These exciting features makes it a best smartwatch under 10000.

  • Display: 1. 45 inch
  • water Resistance: IP67
  • Battery: Upto 7 days
  • Bluetooth: 5.3
  • Sports mode: 100 Plus

9-NoiseFit Halo

B0BNNDSN9B-9

Ninth spot on the list of smartwatches under 10000 smartwatches is the NoiseFit Halo. The smartwatch is a perfect blend of style and amazing features.The NoiseFit Halo comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with Always on Display feature. You can pair the NoiseFit Halo to the NoiseFit app to track your progress over time, get health updates, compete with friends and share your achievements.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth version 5.3 with a single chip calling for hassle-free connections. It has a Bluetooth calling feature which is powered by Tru SyncTM for an advanced calling experience. It comes with Smart touch technology in which you can double tap to wake up the screen, cover the screen with your palm to turn off the display and cover the screen with your palm during an incoming call to put it on silent.

Additionally, it comes with Noise Health Suite which monitors, blood oxygen levels, sleep, heart rate, stress, and more. It comes with 100 sports modes through which users can take care of their fitness.

  • Display: 1.43-inch
  • Battery: 300mAh
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Bluetooth: 5.3
  • Brightness: 500 nits

10-Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

B094Y495LQ-10

Last on the list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro. Realme is known to introduce innovative products which is acknowledged by its user base. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is one such device that can be known as the best budget smartwatch from the company. The smartwatch features a massive 1.75-inch HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display which comes with 100 cool watch faces that you can customize based on your style. It supports high-precision dual-satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking and activity monitoring.

The smartwatch is backed by a Long-lasting 390mAh battery that provides uninterrupted usage for up to 2 weeks because every goal matters. It comes with Smart AIoT Control which enables users to control Realme smart devices right from their wrist. Use Realme Link to sync Watch 2 Pro with your phone and monitor your workout history, change watch settings, and much more. Additionally, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro offers 90 dedicated sports modes for daily fitness and monitors health. It also comes with Smart Notification which provides you app notification on your wrist.

  • Display: 1.75-inch
  • Battery: 390mAh
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Bluetooth: 5.0
  • Brightness:600 nits

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 15:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon