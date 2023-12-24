Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: From pTron to Fastrack, check out these amazing wearables

Top 10 smartwatches under 10000: Are you looking to buy a smartwatch that looks premium, but your budget is under 10000? If yes, then we have curated a list of 10 such smartwatches here. Given below is the list of top 10 smartwatches including the pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch, Noise Pulse 2 Max, and many more. Check out the list below:

1-pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch

The first on the list of smartwatches under 10000 is the pTron Reflect Pro. It boasts a vibrant 1.85-inch TFT Full Touch Display with a resolution of 240*286px and an impressive 600 NITS brightness, this smartwatch delivers a visually stunning experience. Encased in a sleek metal frame with a Digital Working Crown, it exudes a premium feel.

One standout feature is Bluetooth Calling, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. The device ensures a seamless experience with up to 5 days of battery life, contingent on usage factors. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and features a dedicated orange side key for quick access to a user-defined important function.

Wear Your Force with 8 Active Sports Modes, comprehensive health and fitness trackers, real-time heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure checks, along with sleep monitoring and sedentary alerts. The Quick Menu offers a dual screen, SOS, social media notifications, voice assistant, noise detection, calculator, and more.

With 100+ watch faces accessible through the pTron Fit+ App or your phone's gallery, IP68 waterproofing, and easy removable silicone straps, this smartwatch caters to diverse preferences. While it provides valuable health insights, it explicitly states that it is not a medical device. The package includes the smartwatch, a charging cable, and a user guide card.

Display: 1.85 inch

Brightness: 600 NITS

Bluetooth Calling -yes

Bluetooth :5.0 Connectivity

2-Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch features 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Arched Display. It boasts an impressive 410x502 resolution and an Always On Display for a vibrant and sharp visual experience.

With SingleSync BT Calling, this smartwatch stands out by allowing users to make calls directly from their wrist. The innovative NitroFast Charging ensures a rapid 10-minute charge fuels up a full day of battery life. The watch, with regular use, offers up to 7 days of battery, reducing to 3 days with BT Calling activated.

This smartwatch includes 110+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, in-built games, and an AI Voice Assistant—all accessible with a single tap. The health monitoring capabilities cover auto-stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, Spo2 measurement, and specific features catered to women's health.

This smartwatch not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also combines style with functionality, making it a best smartwatch under 10000.

Display 1.96 inch

Bluetooth calling: yes

Battery: upto 7 days

Sports mode: 110 plus

3-Noise Pulse 2 Max

The next on the list of best smartwatches under 10000 is the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch. It boasts an expansive 1.85 inch TFT LCD display, boasting 550 nits brightness, ensures clear visibility even under bright sunlight, complemented by the highest screen-to-body ratio.

Experience the convenience of Bluetooth calling, allowing you to engage with loved ones directly from your wrist. Tru Sync technology ensures a swift and stable connection with low power consumption, enhancing your connectivity experience.

The smartwatch introduces Smart DND, enabling you to take breaks at your convenience and ensuring uninterrupted sleep time. Dive into your fitness journey with the Noise Health Suite, offering a range of wellness features and supporting 100 sports modes.

You can manage your day efficiently with the NoiseFit app, your go-to companion for day-to-day activities. Additionally, personalize your watch face from a diverse collection of 150+ cloud-based options through the app, allowing you to don a new look every day.

Designed for both men and women, the Noise Pulse 2 Max is a versatile and stylish companion for your daily adventures. With a remarkable 10-day battery life, this smartwatch keeps up with your dynamic lifestyle.

Display: 1.85-inch

Brightness: 550 nits

BT calling: yes

Watch faces: 150 plus

4-Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

Fire-Boltt boasts a 1.69 inch HD Full Touch Display, this smartwatch offers a seamless user experience with smooth swipes and clear vision. Real-time health tracking features include 24x7 SPO2/Blood Oxygen monitoring and dynamic heart rate tracking, emphasizing the importance of using a medical device prescribed by a doctor for COVID-19 patients.

With an impressive 60 sports modes, the Ninja 3 Smartwatch allows users to track various activities, analyzing performance history by counting steps, distance, and calories burned. It's IP68 water-resistant, capable of withstanding dust, spills, raindrops, and sweat.

The watch requires 3 hours to reach a full 100% charge, with a minimum 20% charge achievable in just 30-40 minutes. Enjoy a powerful battery life of approximately 7 days with a standby time of 25 days. Multiple built-in and customizable watch faces enhance personalization, while in-built social media notifications keep users connected and informed.

Functioning as an all-in-one smart coach, the Ninja 3 Smartwatch tracks daily steps, sleep, fitness, sports, heart rate, and SPO2. It also offers music and camera control, catering to diverse user needs. Compatible with Android 4.4 or above, iOS 8.0 or above, and Bluetooth version 5.1 or above, this smartwatch ensures broad accessibility. The package includes the smartwatch, manual, magnetic charger, and warranty card, featuring a sleek black design with a silicone band for comfort, making it the best smartwatch under 10000.

Display: 1.69 inch HD Full Touch Display

Workout modes: 60

Water Resistant: IP68 -

Battery: - upto 7 days

5-Noise Endeavour smartwatch:

Second on this list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an eye-catching design and impact-resistant build for sporty users. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones that match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It also includes daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. All these features make it one of the best budget smartwatches.

Display: 1.46-inch

Battery: Up to 7 days

Water resistance: IP68

Bluetooth: 5.3

Brightness: 600 nits

6-BeatXP Nexus Smartwatch:

The next one in this list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the BeatXP Nexus, which comes with a unique design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The watch is also connected with the Always On Display feature to get quick updates without using the watch keys. Its Bluetooth calling is equipped with EzyPair Technology which enables seamless call management directly from your wrist, ensuring connectivity without sacrificing style.

It comes with 24/7 Health Tracking features like routine checks on vital factors such as heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels, and personalized menstrual cycle reminders. The BeatXP Nexus watch features a Rotary Multifunctional Crown which makes it easy to navigate through the watch's various features. This feature enhances the watch's usability and style. The watch comes with more than 100 sports modes from yoga to intense training.

Display: 1.78-inch

Battery: Up to 7 Days

Water resistance: IP68

Bluetooth: 5.2

7-Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced

Fastrack Limitless Glide offers UltraVU HD display, adorned with bright pixel resolution, not only delivers a visually stunning experience but is also available in an array of captivating colors, adding a touch of flair to your wrist.

Equipped with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, the watch ensures convenient communication, featuring a dedicated storage for favorite contacts and quick reply functionality for Android users. Powered by an advanced chipset, this smartwatch guarantees zero lags, faster processing, and higher accuracy, enhancing overall performance.

This smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes, accompanied by an AI coach and auto multisport recognition for a comprehensive tracking experience. The watch goes beyond fitness, offering an AI voice assistant, calculator, calendar, in-built games, and IP68 water resistance for versatility in daily activities.

The Fastrack Limitless Glide prioritizes health with its 24x7 health suite, encompassing auto stress monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep tracking with REM sleep analysis. With a remarkable battery life of up to 7 days under standard conditions and up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling, this smartwatch ensures enduring performance throughout your dynamic lifestyle.

Enhancing the user experience further is the integration with the Fastrack Reflex World App, providing a holistic approach to health and fitness management. The Fastrack Limitless Glide is not just a timepiece; it's a comprehensive companion designed to elevate your daily interactions and well-being, which makes it the best choice for smartwatches under 10000.

Display: 1.78-inch

water Resistance: IP68

Battery: Upto 7 days

sports modes: 100 Plus

AI voice Assistant: Android

8-boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch

On the eighth spot in this top 10 smartwatches under 10000 list is the boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch. It is a fusion of style and functionality, features a vibrant 1.45 inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid visuals with exceptional clarity and rich colors. The high-definition resolution of 466*466 ensures superior detail and sharpness, providing an immersive viewing experience.

You can stay seamlessly connected on the go with advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring you're always within reach. The Always on Display feature keeps you informed at a glance, presenting essential information at your fingertips. Personalize your watch with Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, allowing you to match your style and mood for any occasion.

The boAt Lunar Peak offers entertainment on your wrist with in-built games, ensuring that your smartwatch is a source of enjoyment. Stay informed about your financial portfolio with stock tracking, and for added safety and convenience, the watch is equipped with an SOS feature. These exciting features makes it a best smartwatch under 10000.

Display: 1. 45 inch

water Resistance: IP67

Battery: Upto 7 days

Bluetooth: 5.3

Sports mode: 100 Plus

9-NoiseFit Halo

Ninth spot on the list of smartwatches under 10000 smartwatches is the NoiseFit Halo. The smartwatch is a perfect blend of style and amazing features.The NoiseFit Halo comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with Always on Display feature. You can pair the NoiseFit Halo to the NoiseFit app to track your progress over time, get health updates, compete with friends and share your achievements.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth version 5.3 with a single chip calling for hassle-free connections. It has a Bluetooth calling feature which is powered by Tru SyncTM for an advanced calling experience. It comes with Smart touch technology in which you can double tap to wake up the screen, cover the screen with your palm to turn off the display and cover the screen with your palm during an incoming call to put it on silent.

Additionally, it comes with Noise Health Suite which monitors, blood oxygen levels, sleep, heart rate, stress, and more. It comes with 100 sports modes through which users can take care of their fitness.

Display: 1.43-inch

Battery: 300mAh

Water resistance: IP68

Bluetooth: 5.3

Brightness: 500 nits

10-Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

Last on the list of top 10 smartwatches under 10000 is the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro. Realme is known to introduce innovative products which is acknowledged by its user base. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is one such device that can be known as the best budget smartwatch from the company. The smartwatch features a massive 1.75-inch HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display which comes with 100 cool watch faces that you can customize based on your style. It supports high-precision dual-satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking and activity monitoring.

The smartwatch is backed by a Long-lasting 390mAh battery that provides uninterrupted usage for up to 2 weeks because every goal matters. It comes with Smart AIoT Control which enables users to control Realme smart devices right from their wrist. Use Realme Link to sync Watch 2 Pro with your phone and monitor your workout history, change watch settings, and much more. Additionally, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro offers 90 dedicated sports modes for daily fitness and monitors health. It also comes with Smart Notification which provides you app notification on your wrist.