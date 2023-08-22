Home How To Quordle 575 answer for August 22: The secret to success! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 575 answer for August 22: The secret to success! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 575 answer for August 22: Do not attempt to solve it without knowing these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 07:44 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 575 answer for August 22: Don’t go through unnecessary hassle when a more efficient way of solving the puzzle exists. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 575 answer for August 22: It's the 575th puzzle of the game and very soon, Quordle will hit its 600th puzzle milestone. When the game first came out, it was part of a large number of games that were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the rings, to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle, and more. There were also a group of games that kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 575 hints for August 22

There is only one word with repeated letters. However, the game is not easy. The puzzle is filled with obscure words which contain uncommon letters. We recommend using the letter elimination strategy and checking the clues below.

Quordle 575 clues for August 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, A, C, and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, H, and X.

3. Word 1 clue - the area of land that is next to or close to the sea

4. Word 2 clue - to wake up; to make somebody/something wake up

5. Word 3 clue - fabric which is made by weaving or knitting a substance such as cotton, wool, silk, or nylon

6. Word 4 clue - to take control of another country or region by force

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 575 answer for August 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. COAST

2. AWOKE

3. CLOTH

4. ANNEX

Make sure to come back tomorrow to get hints and clues for the next puzzle.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 07:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets