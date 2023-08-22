Quordle 575 answer for August 22: The secret to success! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 575 answer for August 22: It's the 575th puzzle of the game and very soon, Quordle will hit its 600th puzzle milestone. When the game first came out, it was part of a large number of games that were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the rings, to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle, and more. There were also a group of games that kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 575 hints for August 22

There is only one word with repeated letters. However, the game is not easy. The puzzle is filled with obscure words which contain uncommon letters. We recommend using the letter elimination strategy and checking the clues below.

Quordle 575 clues for August 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, A, C, and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, H, and X.

3. Word 1 clue - the area of land that is next to or close to the sea

4. Word 2 clue - to wake up; to make somebody/something wake up

5. Word 3 clue - fabric which is made by weaving or knitting a substance such as cotton, wool, silk, or nylon

6. Word 4 clue - to take control of another country or region by force

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 575 answer for August 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. COAST

2. AWOKE

3. CLOTH

4. ANNEX

Make sure to come back tomorrow to get hints and clues for the next puzzle.