Quordle 613 answers for September 29: Challenging puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 613 answers for September 29: Despite not being Monday, today's Quordle answers are sure to give you the Monday blues! All four words are uncommon and are rarely ever used in everyday conversations. The puzzle today will be nerve-wracking and you can quickly end up wasting all your attempts. You can stick to your tried-and-tested strategy, but unless you are blessed with a massive vocabulary, things will not improve. Before diving in and entering random guesses, players must remember that they only have 9 chances to get all 4 five five-letter words correctly.

In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 476 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 613 hints for September 29

One of the words in the puzzle contains repeated letters, but they are not placed together, which can make it even more tricky! This work can ruin the whole strategy to solve the puzzle in minimum attempts. Or, there are chances it may take almost all of your nine attempts! To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and ease your way to the answers.

Quordle 613 clues for September 29

Today's words begin with the letters P, C, S, and J.

The words end with the letters R, P, D, and Y.

Word 1 clue - a small knife that is used to cut away a thin outer layer of something. Word 2 clue - grasp tightly with one's hand. Word 3 clue - a piece of broken ceramic, metal, glass, or rock. Word 4 clue - characterized by abrupt stops and starts.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 613 answers for September 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

PARER

CLASP

SHARD

JERKY

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!