Icon
Home How To Quordle 637 answer for October 23: Tricky challenge! Solve it with hints, clues

Quordle 637 answer for October 23: Tricky challenge! Solve it with hints, clues

Quordle 637 answer for October 23: One of the words today is a real head-scratcher! Solve it quickly with these Quordle hints, and clues.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 06:44 IST
Icon
Quordle 637 answer
Quordle 637 answer for October 23: The puzzle has brought some tricky words for you! (HT Tech)
Quordle 637 answer
Quordle 637 answer for October 23: The puzzle has brought some tricky words for you! (HT Tech)

Quordle 637 answer for October 23: The developers of Quordle have been pretty hard on puzzlers in recent weeks, with words such as SNARL, FETID, and STAVE being provided. Today, the trend is set to continue and your Monday could get even more challenging! One of the words is really perplexing and is very rarely used in daily conversations. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 637 hints for October 23

This time around, only one of the words contains repeated letters. However, all of them feature at least one vowel. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 637 clues for October 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, Q, S, and G.

2. The words end with the letters U, T, Y, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a marshy outlet of a lake or river.

4. Word 2 clue - a padded bed covering.

5. Word 3 clue - the process of gaining knowledge.

6. Word 4 clue - having a viscous or sticky consistency.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. So, go ahead and give Quordle 637 a try! If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 637 answer for October 23

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BAYOU

2. QUILT

3. STUDY

4. GUMMY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 06:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon