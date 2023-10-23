Quordle 637 answer for October 23: Tricky challenge! Solve it with hints, clues

Quordle 637 answer for October 23: The developers of Quordle have been pretty hard on puzzlers in recent weeks, with words such as SNARL, FETID, and STAVE being provided. Today, the trend is set to continue and your Monday could get even more challenging! One of the words is really perplexing and is very rarely used in daily conversations. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 637 hints for October 23

This time around, only one of the words contains repeated letters. However, all of them feature at least one vowel. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge.

Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 637 clues for October 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, Q, S, and G.

2. The words end with the letters U, T, Y, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a marshy outlet of a lake or river.

4. Word 2 clue - a padded bed covering.

5. Word 3 clue - the process of gaining knowledge.

6. Word 4 clue - having a viscous or sticky consistency.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. So, go ahead and give Quordle 637 a try! If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 637 answer for October 23

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BAYOU

2. QUILT

3. STUDY

4. GUMMY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

