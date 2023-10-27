Quordle 641 answer for October 27: Readily solvable! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Icon
Quordle 641 answer for October 27: Don’t take risks. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues, solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 08:35 IST
Quordle 641 answer for October 27: Throughout this week, the puzzles contained varying degrees of difficulty. And today, the puzzle is leaning towards the trickier end of the spectrum. And why not, the words today are filled with vowels to the point that they become confusing. A laid-back attitude can end up costing your winning streak. Protecting your streak is important because it is never fun to share a picture of the puzzle on social media and have it filled with gray boxes instead of green ones. And that's why you need to check these Quordle hints and clues as we help you find the right path whenever you get stuck. And if you are on your last attempt and need to know that one elusive word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 641 hints for October 27

Today's puzzle is a mixed bag. You have repeated letters, uncommon letters, and weird letter arrangements. The only silver lining is that all the words are pretty common and should be familiar to you all. Additionally, all the words contain two vowels each. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy word to start the game.

Quordle 641 clues for October 27

1. Today's words begin with the letters U, Q, G, and S.

2. The words end with the letters R, A, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - in or to a position that is below something

4. Word 2 clue - the number or amount of something that is allowed or that you must do

5. Word 3 clue - a small group of trees, especially of one particular type

6. Word 4 clue - to compete, especially for power or control

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 641 answer for October 27

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. UNDER

2. QUOTA

3. GROVE

4. JOUST

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 08:02 IST
