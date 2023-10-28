Quordle 642 answer for October 28: Don’t let it slip away! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 642 answer for October 28: After a relatively relaxing October, today we are faced with the toughest puzzle of the month. There are days when you might wonder that maybe you should have stuck with just Wordle and not taken up another game with a monstrous level of difficulty. Today is one of those days. Wordle not only gives you six attempts for one single word but it also heavily filters out uncommon words to reduce the difficulty. On the other hand, Quordle gives you nine attempts to find out four words and that is without any filters to keep away obscure words. The game is really challenging and forces you to get out of your comfort zone and come up with strategies. Checking out these Quordle hints and clues counts as an innovative ‘out-of-the-box' strategy. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 642 hints for October 28

Today's puzzle is not to be taken lightly. There is one word that is pretty common and another that should be somewhat familiar to people, but the rest of the two words are so obscure, that they will give the players a hard time. Luckily there is only one word with repeated letters.

Quordle 642 clues for October 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, U, and T.

2. The words end with the letters H, E, D, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - a special area of ground where you play certain sports

4. Word 2 clue - the size of something, especially when compared to other things

5. Word 3 clue - to open something that was tied or fastened

6. Word 4 clue - the part of a person's leg above the knee

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 642 answer for October 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PITCH

2. SCALE

3. UNDID

4. THIGH

We hope you were able to lasso your victory with these hints and clues. Check this space again tomorrow.