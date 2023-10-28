Icon
Home How To Quordle 642 answer for October 28: Don’t let it slip away! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 642 answer for October 28: Don’t let it slip away! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 642 answer for October 28: The days Quordle words are easy is a rare treat. Today, you will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. Use them wisely.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 18:43 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 642 answer for October 28: These words will leave you baffled. It is not only confusing but difficult to no end. Don’t waste your attempts, use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 642 answer for October 28: These words will leave you baffled. It is not only confusing but difficult to no end. Don’t waste your attempts, use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 642 answer for October 28: After a relatively relaxing October, today we are faced with the toughest puzzle of the month. There are days when you might wonder that maybe you should have stuck with just Wordle and not taken up another game with a monstrous level of difficulty. Today is one of those days. Wordle not only gives you six attempts for one single word but it also heavily filters out uncommon words to reduce the difficulty. On the other hand, Quordle gives you nine attempts to find out four words and that is without any filters to keep away obscure words. The game is really challenging and forces you to get out of your comfort zone and come up with strategies. Checking out these Quordle hints and clues counts as an innovative ‘out-of-the-box' strategy. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 642 hints for October 28

Today's puzzle is not to be taken lightly. There is one word that is pretty common and another that should be somewhat familiar to people, but the rest of the two words are so obscure, that they will give the players a hard time. Luckily there is only one word with repeated letters.

Quordle 642 clues for October 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, S, U, and T.

2. The words end with the letters H, E, D, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - a special area of ground where you play certain sports

4. Word 2 clue - the size of something, especially when compared to other things

5. Word 3 clue - to open something that was tied or fastened

6. Word 4 clue - the part of a person's leg above the knee

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 642 answer for October 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PITCH

2. SCALE

3. UNDID

4. THIGH

We hope you were able to lasso your victory with these hints and clues. Check this space again tomorrow.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 18:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon