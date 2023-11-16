Icon
Quordle 661 answer for November 16: Taste the victory! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 661 answer for November 16: It is an easy yet tricky solution. But to ensure you turn all the letter boxes green, check Quordle hints, clues and solutions here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 21:12 IST
Quordle 661 answer for November 16: Solve the puzzle quickly with these Quordle hints, clues and solution.
Quordle 661 answer for November 16: Solve the puzzle quickly with these Quordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Quordle 661 answer for November 16: Today's puzzle is going to give you nightmares. Players need to be extra careful while solving it as one word in particular is going to be pretty difficult to crack. This word comes straight from the neighborhood spelling bee competition and we would not be surprised if you are not aware of it. However, this word should not be the reason why you lose out on your winning streak. And that's why we have brought to you these Quordle hints and clues that will help you dissect these words in an organized fashion. And if they don't help you solve the puzzle, then you can jump straight to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 661 hints for November 16

Two of the four words today contain a repeated letter. But worryingly, almost every word contains uncommon letters and atypical letter arrangement. But your biggest challenge today is going to be that one obscure word. We recommend using the letter elimination strategy to find all the letters and then attempt to place them in the right order.

Quordle 661 clues for November 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, D, S, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, L, M, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to make somebody laugh or smile

4. Word 2 clue - a tool or machine that is used for making holes in things

5. Word 3 clue - the thin liquid that is left after blood has clotted

6. Word 4 clue - not showing thought or understanding; foolish

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 661 answer for November 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AMUSE

2. DRILL

3. SERUM

4. SILLY

We hope you were able to solve it. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 21:11 IST
