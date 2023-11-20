Quordle 665 answer for November 20: Perplexing answers today! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 665 answer for November 20: Quordle players will be going through the Monday Blues today as the game's developers have offered extremely difficult answers! None of the four words are used in everyday conversations, making the guessing game a bit more difficult. Consequently, players must not make random guesses and lose their winning streak. While the game does not offer any hints, you can take a look at our Quordle 665 hints and clues for an easy way of finding the answers. They will not only help you solve the puzzle easily but also make sure that you maintain your winning streak without too much grunt work.

Quordle 665 hints for November 20

Today's Quordle answers only have one word where there is a repetition of letters, making guessing the answers even more tricky, and all of them have vowels. Thus, players must put their whole vocabulary to use while solving the puzzle. There are multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, the words are uncommon too. It is recommended that players must focus on finding the letters, and then arrange them to make suitable words.

Quordle 665 clues for November 20

Today's words start with the letters T, E, G, and A.

The words end with the letters R, T, Y, and T.

Word 1 clue - Strap or a chain fastened to a dog or other animal.

Word 2 clue - Heron with mainly white plumage.

Word 3 clue - In a cheerful or light-hearted way.

Word 4 clue - Very skilled or proficient at something.

Now that you know the clues and hints to today's Quordle 665, go ahead and give the puzzle a try! But if you're still stuck and don't want to put your winning streak at risk, check out the Quordle 665 answers below.

Quordle 665 answer for November 20

WARNING: This is the last chance to turn back to your game and try to beat it! If you do not want the answer to today's Quordle, you are advised to stop reading here. But if you are looking for the answers, check them out.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TUBER

2. EGRET

3. GAILY

4. ADEPT

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease! Check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.