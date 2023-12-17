Quordle 692 answer for December 17: Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 692 answer for December 17: Quordle players were pleasantly surprised yesterday as the game brought back the initial thrill and tension reminiscent of its early days. After an unusually quiet week, the renewed excitement has captivated players. Unlike last week, when the puzzles lacked the challenging edge, today poses a different scenario. However, maintaining a winning streak is paramount in the face of this stiff challenge today. Three uncommon words await, making the task tougher, and nine attempts might not suffice. Fear not, though, as Quordle provides hints and clues to aid your puzzle-solving journey. These cues might be the key to unraveling the complexity and securing your streak. For those still puzzled, solutions are thoughtfully included at the end, offering a helpful guide. So, dive into the enigma, decode the hints, and safeguard your triumphant run in the world of Quordle! Just remember that it is extremely important to play the game in the right spirit. First of all, you should not be in any hurry. Secondly, always think for a while before picking a suitable answer or discarding a certain strain of thought. It is essential that you relax and allow your mind to focus on the task. Thereafter, it will all come easy as this is definitely not rocket science. Ultimately, puzzles are designed to make you think and that is exactly what you should do to gain both knowledge, a sense of purpose and the desire to succeed. And if you want to increase the fun quotient, just invite your family game to participate.

Quordle 692 hints for December 17

There are four words that may pose challenges for players. The first word starts with an S, the second with a G, the third with an E, and the fourth with a P. As for the word endings, the first ends with R, the second with E, the third with I, and the fourth with E. The nature of these words might not be very favorable, and unless you actively seek them, you might find it challenging. We suggest using starting words that incorporate uncommon letters and arrangements. Additionally, consider pairing it with a word heavy on vowels.

Quordle 692 clues for December 17

1. Today's words begin with letters S, G, E, and P.

2. The words end with the letters R, E, I, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - connected to or determined by the sun.

4. Word 2 clue - a spirit from Arabian legend, often represented as imprisoned within a bottle or oil lamp and capable of granting wishes when summoned.

5. Word 3 clue - a sensation of listlessness and unhappiness stemming from a lack of occupation or enthusiasm.

6. Word 4 clue - A specific position, point, or area in space; a location.

These are the hints. Make sure to pay close attention to them before you start guessing in the game. And if you're still unsure, have a look at the solutions below.

Quordle 692 answer for December 17

SPOILER ALERT. If you don't want to know the answer to today's Quordle, don't read on. You have been warned.

1. SOLAR

2. GENIE

3. ENNUI

4. PLACE

Hopefully, you were able to keep your streak unbroken today. For additional hints and clues, come back tomorrow.