Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Facing an arduous task? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Today's Quordle puzzle is one of the most difficult ones we've seen in recent weeks. The previous puzzle was relatively easy with answers like FORTY, WISER, LIVER, and PLAIT. However, that is not the case today, and guessing the Quordle 742 answer could leave even the most seasoned players grasping at straws! While having a good vocabulary is good enough to guess the answers on most days, today's puzzle might be a bit more arduous. So, Check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to today's Quordle 742 puzzle.

Quordle 742 hints for February 5

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized as an extremely difficult challenge! The words are challenging to guess and are rarely used in everyday conversations. Thus, you need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially when there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 742 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 742 clues for February 5

1. Today's Quordle words begin with J, F, P, and B.

2. The words end with T, K, N, and X.

3. Word 1 clue — ​a long thick piece of wood or metal that is used to support a floor or ceiling in a building.

4. Word 2 clue — publicize or promote.

5. Word 3 clue — devote effort to making oneself look attractive and then admire one's appearance.

6. Word 4 clue — a white mineral, usually in powder form, used in making glass and for cleaning things.

We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. So, go ahead, and give Quordle 742 a try! However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 742 answers for February 5

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 742 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 742 challenge are:

1. JOIST

2. FLACK

3. PREEN

4. BORAX

Congratulations on solving Quordle 742! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.