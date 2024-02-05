 Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Facing an arduous task? Check hints, clues here | How-to
Home How To Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Facing an arduous task? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Facing an arduous task? Check hints, clues here

Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Today’s Quordle answers could leave even the most seasoned players grasping at straws! If you’re stuck, then check the Quordle hints and clues here to crack the answers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 18:35 IST
Quordle
Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here. (Play Store)

Quordle 742 answer for February 5: Today's Quordle puzzle is one of the most difficult ones we've seen in recent weeks. The previous puzzle was relatively easy with answers like FORTY, WISER, LIVER, and PLAIT. However, that is not the case today, and guessing the Quordle 742 answer could leave even the most seasoned players grasping at straws! While having a good vocabulary is good enough to guess the answers on most days, today's puzzle might be a bit more arduous. So, Check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to today's Quordle 742 puzzle.

Quordle 742 hints for February 5

Today's Quordle challenge can be categorized as an extremely difficult challenge! The words are challenging to guess and are rarely used in everyday conversations. Thus, you need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially when there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 742 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 742 clues for February 5

1. Today's Quordle words begin with J, F, P, and B.

2. The words end with T, K, N, and X.

3. Word 1 clue — ​a long thick piece of wood or metal that is used to support a floor or ceiling in a building.

4. Word 2 clue — publicize or promote.

5. Word 3 clue — devote effort to making oneself look attractive and then admire one's appearance.

6. Word 4 clue — a white mineral, usually in powder form, used in making glass and for cleaning things.

We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. So, go ahead, and give Quordle 742 a try! However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 742 answers for February 5

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 742 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 742 challenge are:

1. JOIST

2. FLACK

3. PREEN

4. BORAX

Congratulations on solving Quordle 742! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 18:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets