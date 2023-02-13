Valentine's Day 2023: How to Download WhatsApp Stickers

On Valentine's Day, everyone finds a chance to celebrate their love with special care, time, gifts, and wishes. But do you know how it all started? The tradition of celebrating Valentine's Day dates back to ancient times and is believed to have originated from a Roman festival called Lupercalia. It was held in the middle of February, which marked the start of spring for the Romans and was marked by various rituals. One such purported ritual was the drawing of names of girls by boys, resulting in them becoming couples during the festival and sometimes even leading to marriage.

Later, the Church sought to incorporate the festival into a Christian celebration and chose to honour St. Valentine, a priest from Rome in the third century AD. Over time, St. Valentine's name became associated with expressing love and affection towards loved ones. So, don't miss the chance to make your loved one special. Share some wishes and make it interesting with stickers. Don't worry, we have covered it all here!

How to download Happy Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers Step 1: WhatsApp hasn’t released its own Happy Valentine’s Day stickers. In this case, Google Play Store will serve you well. You just need to go to the Play Store on your phone and download a WhatsApp stickers pack Step 2: In the search bar at the top of the screen, type "Valentine’s Day Stickers" and install the application you want with a good rating and a large number of reviews. Step 3: Now, follow the on-screen directions to set up your sticker packs so that they may be accessed via WhatsApp. Note that when the application will ask for permissions, you should read the terms carefully before selecting the 'Allow' option. Step 4: Have you added them to your WhatsApp? Once you add the sticker pack to your WhatsApp application, you will be able to use it before any delay! To check that, open your individual or group chat and tap the emoji icon. Step 5: Here, you will be able to access the newly downloaded Happy Valentine’s Day stickers. Click on the sticker pack header and it will open the whole pack. Step 6: Now, just simply tap on the sticker which you want to send. As simple as that!

So, what are you waiting for? Spread some love, now!

However, don't forget to make your wishes personalised with your love and emotions. Enjoy your special day with your special one!