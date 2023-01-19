Home How To Want iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island? Get it on any iPhone THIS way

If you want the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island on your iPhone, just get it this way.

One of the most exciting and novel ideas of 2022 was the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Dynamic Island. Sadly, it is exclusively available with the top-end models of the iPhone 14 series. If you don't have an iPhone 14 Pro, but want to enjoy the versatility of the Dynamic Island on your iPhone, then don't fret! Here's an amazing trick to get Dynamic Island on any iPhone in a few simple steps. Whether you are using the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or any other model, this trick will bring the Dynamic Island to your device. All you have to do is download the DynamicCow app and it will bring the Dynamic Island to any iPhone irrespective of the availability of a notch. Wondering how? How to add Dynamic Island on any iPhone Step 1: If you are planning to install the DynamicCow app on your iPhone, first of all, ensure that your iPhone is running on iOS 16.0 – iOS 16.1.2. Note, it won’t work with the iOS 16.2 update. Step 2: After that, you will need a Mac or Windows PC to install AltStore on your iPhone. Also, ensure that you have your lightning cable to connect your iPhone to the Mac or Windows PC. Step 3: Once you have downloaded AltServer on your Max, tap on the AltServer icon in your top bar, and install the Mail Plugin. After that enable the plugin within Mail’s preferences. Step 4: Now connect your iPhone to your Mac via lightning cable. Step 5: After that choose to install AltStore and select your iPhone within AltServer. Step 6: Open the newly installed AltStore app on your iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID. Step 7: Here, you will need to visit the GitHub page for DynamicCow on your iPhone and scroll down to the latest releases. Just download the most recent one. After that, open AltStore and tap on the plus icon on the My Apps page. Step 8: Here, choose the DynamicCow.ipa file to install Dynamic Cow. Step 9: Open the DynamicCow app and select the iPhone 14 Pro model to bring the Dynamic Island. Step 10: Simply enable it and enjoy the Dynamic Island features on your iPhone!

