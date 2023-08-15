Wordle 787 answer for August 15: A wily puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 787 answer for August 15: The difficult phase of Wordle is over and we are back to the usual trickery and ruse of this extremely popular internet sensation. Today's Wordle may not make you give up in frustration, but it will make you sweat bullets in confusion. And confusion can cost you the Wordle streak you may have built up so painstakingly. But don't worry. We realize it and that's why we have put together Wordle hints and clues so you can easily get to today's Wordle answer and add another win to your streak. And if you lose, check out the Wordle answer today too and try harder tomorrow.

Wordle 787 hints for August 15

Before we head toWordle #787 hints and clues, let us quickly glance over the rules of the game for the uninitiated. A player needs to find out a 5-letter word of the day in 6 attempts. Every time a guess is made, the letters are highlighted in green, yellow, or gray telling the player if the letter is in the right position, wrong position, or not in the word. The aim of the game is to figure out the word in as few attempts as possible. Now, let us check out Wordle hints today.

Wordle 787 clues for August 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter I.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter X.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is E.

5. The word describes the page in a book that tells you about all the chapters.

The last clue has really given the answer away. Now go on, and take on Wordle. We are rooting for you. You should be able to guess it in very few attempts and brag about your performance on social media and WhatsApp groups. But if you are still struggling to guess the word, it's okay. We have the answer for you but do know that it can ruin the fun of the game

Wordle 787 answer for August 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the Wordle 285 answer. But if you are ready to check it, then find it below.

Final warning. The answer to Wordle 787 is right after this line.

The word of the day is INDEX. It means, “a list in order from A to Z, usually at the end of a book, of the names or subjects that are referred to in the book”. Try harder tomorrow. All the best!