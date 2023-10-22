Icon
Home How To Wordle 855 answer for October 22: A Sunday twist! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 855 answer for October 22: A Sunday twist! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 855 answer for October 22: Incidentally, today’s puzzle is not very difficult. But if you’re stuck on an attempt, it’s a good idea to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and secure your win.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 06:53 IST
Icon
Wordle 855 answer for October 22: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (Reuters)

Wordle 855 answer for October 22: It's Sunday today. But it's no reason to celebrate. Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense session of head-scratching to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat to your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. In fact, a triple-digit streak is a common sight among the active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, just check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

Wordle 855 hints for October 22

Today's word comes with the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 3 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant-heavy starting word.

Wordle 855 clues for October 22

1. Today's word begins with the word G.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

These were your clues. We believe you're ready to take on the puzzle. But if there is still any doubt in your mind, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 855 answer for October 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GIVEN. It means “some detail or fact that is known to be true”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 06:53 IST
