Wordle today: Struggling to get ahead? Check hints, clues and answer for March 9 puzzle

Wordle today: Did you get the answer right to yesterday's puzzle? If not, you lost a great chance to bolster your winning streak! The word was EARLY, which is extremely common and is used in everyday conversations. That said, new players can run into trouble if they dive in head-first without a strategy. all you need to do is focus and make wise guesses. If you have not yet started solving the puzzle, getting help from the below-mentioned hints and clues can help you win Wordle today in minimum attempts. Check hints, clues and answer for the March 9 puzzle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle is a common word. Though the initial letters may be a bit tricky to guess, once figured- the word can easily be formed. However, we won't ruin your game by revealing the Wordle answer here. You will only get Wordle hints and clues with the answer being provided at the end.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter C.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter R.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is something you do when you're happy or elated.

Now, go ahead and give it a try! If you're still stuck in the puzzle and wish to know the answer, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 9

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is CHEER. It refers to “shout for joy or in praise or encouragement,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

