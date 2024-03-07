 Wordle today: On your last attempt? Don’t rush! Check hints, clues and answer for March 8 | How-to
Wordle today: Players face yet another easy puzzle today which can be solved without too much fuss. If you’re on your last attempt, don’t be hasty. Check these hints and clues for Wordle today and solve it quickly.

Mar 07 2024
Wordle today: You can solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle today: In the last few days, Wordle players have faced words such as STATE, URBAN, FORTY, HUNCH and TEARY. All of the aforementioned words are simple and are used in everyday conversations. Such words do not pose much of a challenge, making Wordle easy even for new players. That said, the puzzle can be a bit difficult to guess in the limited number of attempts, especially without hints. If you wish to avoid breaking the winning streak, check hints, and clues for Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

To get the answer for Wordle correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. Before we dive into the list of hints, you must know that today's Wordle word does not have any repeated letters.  Although it is a very common word that can be guessed easily, you need to be calm and ponder upon the below-mentioned hints to get to the answer. 

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter E.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter Y.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a synonym for premature.

Now, go ahead and give it a try! If you're still stuck in the puzzle and wish to know the answer, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 8

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is EARLY. It refers to “happening or done before the usual or expected time.,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on solving the puzzle successfully! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

