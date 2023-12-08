Hp 15 Bw523au (2ux56pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core A9/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 22,790 in India with APU AMD Dual Core A9-9420 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop now with free delivery.