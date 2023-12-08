 Hp 15 Bw523au (2ux56pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core A9/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop

HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 22,790 in India with APU AMD Dual Core A9-9420 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹22,790
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
APU AMD Dual Core A9-9420
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
See full specifications
HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 bw523au 2UX56PA Laptop in India is Rs. 22,790.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 15-bw523au (2UX56PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core A9/4 GB/500 GB/Windows 10)

(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Hp 15 Bw523au 2ux56pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 4 Cell
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
  • Diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
General Information Icon
  • Black
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • HP
  • 23.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 15-bw523au (2UX56PA)
  • 380 x 253.8 x 23.8 mm
Memory Icon
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 8 GB
Multimedia Icon
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
Networking Icon
  • Yes
  • Multi Format SD media Card Reader
  • 4
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others Icon
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
Performance Icon
  • AMD Radeon R2
  • APU AMD Dual Core A9-9420
  • 3.0 Ghz
Peripherals Icon
  • DVD Writer
  • Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • DVD R/W Writer
  • No
Ports Icon
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage Icon
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
    Icon
    Hp 15 Bw523au 2ux56pa Laptop