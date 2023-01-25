 Hp 15 Dy2021nr Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP 15 dy2021nr

    HP 15 dy2021nr

    HP 15 dy2021nr is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 83,040 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 dy2021nr from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 dy2021nr now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154078/heroimage/hp-15-dy2021nr-2l8n8ua-154078-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154078/images/Design/hp-15-dy2021nr-2l8n8ua-154078-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154078/images/Design/hp-15-dy2021nr-2l8n8ua-154078-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154078/images/Design/hp-15-dy2021nr-2l8n8ua-154078-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹83,040
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.50 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹83,040
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 83,040 M.R.P. ₹118,707
    Buy Now

    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 15 Dy2021nr Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 9.15 Hrs
    • 9.15 Hrs
    • 45 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • 250 nits
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • 18 Millimeter thickness
    • HP
    • 1.50 Kg weight
    • Silver
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 358 x 241 x 18  mm
    • 15-dy2021nr (2L8N8UA)
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 2666 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 4
    • Intel Integrated SoC
    Peripherals
    • Full-Size, Natural Silver Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Hp 15 Dy2021nr