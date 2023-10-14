 Hp Elitebook 850 G7 (1f6c7ut) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop

HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 130,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹130,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.75 Kg weight
HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Elitebook 850 G7 1F6C7UT Laptop in India is Rs. 130,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP Elitebook 850 G7 (1F6C7UT) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Elitebook 850 G7 1f6c7ut Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Silver
  • 19.2 Millimeter thickness
  • 359.7 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
  • HP
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 850 G7 (1F6C7UT)
  • 1.75 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 2666 Mhz
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Multi Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • 2 GB
  • Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
