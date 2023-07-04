 Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 Ea0541tu Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0541TU

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0541TU is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 133,490 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0541TU from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0541TU now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
HPSpectreX360IntelEvo14-ea0541TU_Capacity_16GB
HPSpectreX360IntelEvo14-ea0541TU_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹133,490
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14-ea0541TU Price in India

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14-ea0541TU price in India starts at Rs.133,490. The lowest price of HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14-ea0541TU is Rs.129,951 on amazon.in which is available in Poseidon Blue colour.

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14-ea0541TU price in India starts at Rs.133,490. The lowest price of HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14-ea0541TU is Rs.129,951 on amazon.in which is available in Poseidon Blue colour.

Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 Ea0541tu Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13.5" (34.29 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 66 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Diagonal WUXGA+ multitouch-enabled IPS edge-to-edge glass micro-edge Corning GorillaÂ® Glass 5 1000 nits 100% sRGB HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
  • 163 ppi
  • LED
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 298 x 220 x 16.9  mm
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • x360 14-ea0541TU (4P7S5PA)
  • HP
  • Poseidon Blue
Memory
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 3733 Mhz
  • LPDDR4X
Multimedia
  • Audio by Bang & Olufsen
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Quad Speakers
  • HP Audio Boost
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 5.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel SoC
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Full-Size, , Poseidon Blue Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support, Precision Touchpad Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 Ea0541tu