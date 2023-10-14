Infinix Gt 10 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 42,999 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹42,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 42,999. This is the Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Infinix Gt 10 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 260W

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 394 ppi

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 144 Hz General Model GT 10 Pro Plus

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date October 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Infinix Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MT6983

Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Processor Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Storage Type UFS 2.2

USB OTG Support Yes

Internal Memory 256 GB

