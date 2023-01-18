 Infinix Zero 5 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Zero 5 Pro

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4350 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero 5 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31778/heroimage/infinix-zero-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31778/images/Design/infinix-zero-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31778/images/Design/infinix-zero-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31778/images/Design/infinix-zero-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31778/images/Design/infinix-zero-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    5.98 inches (15.19 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    16 MP
    4350 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    5.98 inches (15.19 cm)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    4350 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 19,949 M.R.P. ₹24,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro Price in India

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro is Rs.16,900 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro is Rs.16,900 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.98 inches (15.19 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    • 4350 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick
    • 4350 mAh
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 166.3 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 179 grams
    • 82.3 mm
    • Sandstone Black
    Display
    • 368 ppi
    • 5.98 inches (15.19 cm)
    • 71.86 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • November 22, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Infinix XOS
    • Zero 5 Pro
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Zero 5 Pro in India?

    Infinix Zero 5 Pro price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Zero 5 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Zero 5 Pro?

    What is the Infinix Zero 5 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Zero 5 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Zero 5 Pro