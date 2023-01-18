Infinix Zero 5 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Zero 5 Pro Infinix Zero 5 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4350 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero 5 Pro now with free delivery.