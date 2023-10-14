Infinix Note 14 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 14 Pro Infinix Note 14 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹16,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Note 14 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G99

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 381 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Infinix Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

