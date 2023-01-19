 Innelo 1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Innelo Mobile Innelo 1

    Innelo 1

    Innelo 1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Innelo 1 from HT Tech. Buy Innelo 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33016/heroimage/129972-v1-innelo-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33016/images/Design/129972-v1-innelo-1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33016/images/Design/129972-v1-innelo-1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33016/images/Design/129972-v1-innelo-1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33016/images/Design/129972-v1-innelo-1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Innelo 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 9 mm
    • 152 mm
    • Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Pacific Blue, Persian Red
    • 74 mm
    • 155 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 287 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.86 inches (14.88 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • 75.82 %
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Innelo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 17, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Innelo 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Innelo 1 in India?

    Innelo 1 price in India at 5,402 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Innelo 1?

    How many colors are available in Innelo 1?

    How long does the Innelo 1 last?

    What is the Innelo 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Innelo 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Innelo 1