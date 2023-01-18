 Intex Aqua Lions 3g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Intex Phones Intex Aqua Lions 3G

    Intex Aqua Lions 3G

    Intex Aqua Lions 3G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Lions 3G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Lions 3G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28164/heroimage/intex-aqua-lions-3g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28164/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28164/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28164/images/Design/intex-aqua-lions-3g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    3500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Intex Aqua Lions 3g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3500 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • Up to 480 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 480 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • F2.8
    • F2.8
    • No
    • 2 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 10 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 172 grams
    • 145 mm
    • Grey, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Lions 3G
    • May 2, 2016 (Official)
    • Intex
    • No
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • 32 bit
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Intex Aqua Lions 3g FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Lions 3G in India?

    Intex Aqua Lions 3G price in India at 5,540 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Lions 3G?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Lions 3G?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Lions 3G last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Lions 3G Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Lions 3G Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Intex Aqua Lions 3g