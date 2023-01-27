 Intex Cloud V Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Cloud V

    Intex Cloud V is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,699 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud V from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud V now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Intex Cloud V Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, Grey, Silver
    • 73 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.07 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • Intex
    • August 26, 2015 (Official)
    • Cloud V
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Cloud V