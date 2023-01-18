Intex Aqua Power Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Power HD Intex Aqua Power HD is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power HD from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power HD now with free delivery.