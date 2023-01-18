 Intex Aqua Power Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Power HD

    Intex Aqua Power HD is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power HD from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power HD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Intex Aqua Power Hd Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72.5 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 140 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.74 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • February 3, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Power HD
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Intex Aqua Power Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Power Hd in India?

    Intex Aqua Power Hd price in India at 6,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Power Hd?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Power Hd?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Power Hd last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Power Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Power Hd Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Power Hd