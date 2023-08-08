 Itel A44 Pro Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Itel A44 Pro

Itel A44 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2400 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A44 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A44 Pro now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹6,800
16 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2400 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
Itel A44 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 2400 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
  • 2400 mAh
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.0
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
Design
  • 148 mm
  • Blue
  • 70.5 mm
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • 295 ppi
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • 73.46 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
General
  • No
  • May 21, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • A44 Pro
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Itel
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • Yes
Itel A44 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Itel A44 Pro in India?

Itel A44 Pro price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A44 Pro?

How many colors are available in Itel A44 Pro?

What is the Itel A44 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Itel A44 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Itel A44 Pro