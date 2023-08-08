Itel A44 Pro Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Itel A44 Pro Itel A44 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2400 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A44 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A44 Pro now with free delivery.