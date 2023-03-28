 Kult Impulse Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Kult Impulse is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kult Impulse from HT Tech. Buy Kult Impulse now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹10,900
32 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
13 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Kult Impulse Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 8.6 mm
  • Black, Blue
  • 76.7 mm
  • 164.8 mm
Display
  • 269 ppi
  • 73.25 %
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
General
  • Yes
  • Impulse
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Kult
  • May 15, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6739
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8100
  • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Kult Impulse FAQs

What is the price of the Kult Impulse in India?

Kult Impulse price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Kult Impulse?

How many colors are available in Kult Impulse?

What is the Kult Impulse Battery Capacity?

Is Kult Impulse Waterproof?

