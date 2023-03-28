Kult Impulse Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Kult Impulse Kult Impulse is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kult Impulse from HT Tech. Buy Kult Impulse now with free delivery.