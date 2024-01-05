10 Best New Year deals on laptops: Asus, Dell to Lenovo, top gadgets available at low rates

Looking for a laptop upgrade for 2024? Then this is the perfect time as e-commerce websites, including Amazon, are offering massive discounts on top laptops of all ranges. So, if it is time for you to revamp your gadget, we will help you find the right one. We have curated a list of 10 Best New Year deals on laptops from brands such as Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and more to narrow down your options. Check the list here. Products included in this article 31% OFF ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS (116) Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H Thin & Light (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/15.6" 3.2K Resolution/Win 11/Thunderbolt 4/MS Office '21/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7 Kg) (2,383) 38% OFF Lenovo [Smartchoice] Lenovo Ideapad 3 11Th Gen Intel Core I3 15.6" Fhd Thin & Light Laptop(8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr Warranty/3Months Xbox Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg),81X800N2In 31% OFF ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS (1,014) 11% OFF HP Spectre X360,12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 13.5 inch(34.3 cm) OLED 3K2K(3000 x 2000) 400 nits Corning Gorilla Glass, Eye Safe Display (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FPR/5MP IR Camera/B&O/Quad Speaker/Pen),ef0075TU (1) 28% OFF ASUS Vivobook Pro 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Fingerprint/50WHr /Blue/3.97 kg), M6500QC-HN751WS 22% OFF Dell Inspiron 5430 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor/16GB/1TB SSD/14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+ WVA 250 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light- 1.59kg (74) 17% OFF Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel Core i5-1235U 14"(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.5Kg),82R700JJIN (39) 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) (57) 18% OFF HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.59 kg), fd0013TU (64)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider before buying a laptop?

Display size: There are various sizes available, while some prefer bigger screens others prefer smaller screen sizes.

Processor: There are various types and generations of processors are available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset which can effortlessly perform all your required tasks.

Features: Know your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently

Battery life: Make sure to pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance.

10 Best New Year deals on laptops

1. Asus Vivobook 15:

The first laptop with the best New Year deals is the Asus Vivobook 15. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. The display has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is compatible with Windows 11 Home which is the latest operating system by Microsoft.

For powerful performance, the laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor which has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and turbo speed of 4.5 GHz. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 8GBDDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage which is enough to load all your required applications and files. The laptop is backed by a 42WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life, however, the battery life depends on the conditions of usage. Additionally, the ASUS VivoBook 15 features a VGA web camera with a privacy shutter, a Built-in speaker, and a Built-in microphone.

Specifications Display: 15.6- Battery: 42 Watt Hour Processor: 2th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

2. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max:

The next laptop with the best New Year deals is the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max. It features a 15.6-inch IPS 3.2K resolution display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 300nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi laptop provides a powerful performance with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor which has a base speed of 3.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.4 GHz.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and provides Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. The laptop is integrated with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card for a great viewing experience. In terms of storage capacity, It offers 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and 512GB internal storage. It claims to have a 12-hour long battery life and provides effortless connectivity with WiFi 6.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 70 Watt Hour Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB

3. Lenovo Ideapad 3:

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with TN Technology and 220 nits peak brightness. It has an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card for an amazing viewing experience and it weighs only 1.7 kg. For powerful performance and multitasking, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor which has a base speed of 3.0 GHz and max speed of 4.1 GHz. In terms of storage capacity, It offers 8GB RAM which is upgradable to 12GB and a 512 GB SSD storage.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home 64 and offers Office Home and Student 2021 and Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It features an HD 720p camera with Fixed Focus, Privacy Shutter and Dual Array Microphone. It offers up to 7 Hours of battery life with its 45Wh Battery which requires only one hour to power up to 80 percent.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 45 Watt Hour Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

4. Asus Vivobook 16X:

The Asus laptop features a massive 16.0-inch WUXGA FHD+ display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness. However, the massive screen will not make the laptop bulky as it is designed to be the thinnest laptop. In terms of performance and effective multitasking, the Asus Vivobook 16X is powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor with a maximum speed of 4.2 GHz. There's an integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam, and the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello to protect your privacy.

To keep your laptop cool in all situations, the ASUS IceCool thermal technology in Vivobook 16X uses upgraded 8 mm, 6 mm and 4 mm heat pipes and an IceBlade fan that efficiently accelerates heat transfer. In terms of storage capacity, the laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For immersive graphics, it features AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. Lastly, to carry out hours of performance, the laptop features a 50Whrs battery that will keep your work going all day.

Specifications Display: 16.0-inch Battery: 50 Watt Hour Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 7 RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

5. HP Spectre X360:

This laptop is a great blend of style and powerful features which may come to your liking. The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop which offers various unique functionalities to creative minds. The laptop features a 13.5-inch OLED panel display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut with anti-reflection and flicker display to improve your overall viewing experience.

The HP Spectre x360 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics for great performance. For storage, it offers 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage to keep all your heavy apps and big files. It features an AI-based facial recognition tool, HP PhotoMatch finds perfect photos on your PC. It enables easy share of files from your phone to your laptop with HP QuickDrop. The laptop laptop offers up to 17 hours of battery life with ‎66 Watt Hours of battery. For effortless connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6E which offers fast uploading or downloading of huge creative files and enjoy seamless video calls.

Specifications Display: 13.5-inch Battery: 65 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB

6. Asus Vivobook Pro 15:

The sixth laptop on this 10 best New Year deals on laptops is the Asus Vivobook Pro 15. The laptop features a 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED1 display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. The display provides an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio which is impressive.

For performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. In terms of storage, the laptop offers 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD storage capacity. It features dual 86-blade fans, and two heat pipes to make the device cool and run fast without any lag or hindrance. It also features a fingerprint scanner, 1080p FHD camera and a physical webcam shield. For amazing sound quality, the laptop features Dolby Atoms, a smart amp with 3.5x louder volume, and more. For longer performance, the Asus laptop features ‎50 Watt hour battery which claims to offer 6 hours of performance.

Specifications Display: 15-inch Battery: 50 Watt Hour Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB

7. Dell Inspiron 5430:

The Dell laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA AG Non-Touch display with ComfortView Support and 250 nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity and a McAfee Multi-Device Security 15-month subscription. For effortless performance, the Dell Inspiron 5430 is powered by an Intel 13th Gen i7-1360P processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

The laptop features an FHD-resolution camera with built-in dual microphones and AI that reduces background noise. For great sound quality, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. It comes with 4 Cell 54 Wh battery which supports 65 Watt AC Adapter.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 54 Watt Hour Processor: Intel 13th Gen i7-1360P Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5:

It's an attractive 2-in-1 Laptop by Lenovo which turns becomes a tablet in a matter of seconds. A 2-in-1 Laptop brings many benefits to users as it gives them the freedom to use it as a laptop or a tablet at their convenience. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits peak brightness to give a great viewing experience. The laptop rotates to 360 Degrees and has 4-sided Narrow Bezels, a Backlit Keyboard, and a Fingerprint Reader.

For powerful performance, it is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor to make multitasking swift and easy. In terms of graphics, it features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card to make the gaming experience more immersive. It comes with a Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a subscription of 3 months. For a lasting experience, the laptop features a 52.5Wh Battery which can last up to 7 Hours.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 52.2 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB

9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3:

The next on this 10 best New Year deals on laptops is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. The laptop features an aluminium body with 15.4mm thinness and a 1.58kg weight. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and up to 60Hz fresh rate. It sports MS Office Home & Student 2021, Live Message, Live Wallpaper, McAfee Live Safe (Trial), Screen Recorder, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Flow, Samsung Notes, Samsung Recovery, and many other features.

The laptop is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory and 512GB SSD storage. It is backed by a 54 Wh battery which supports a 45 W USB Type-C Adapter.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 54 Watt Hour Processor: 3th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB

10. HP Laptop 15:

The HP laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It comes with micro-edge display which provides you with a spacious canvas to work comfortably without distracting screen glare. It is integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics which enable smooth visuals and fast multimedia rendering. For performance, the laptop is powered by 10-core 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and fast connection. It is backed by 41Wh battery for lasting performance and supports HP Fast Charge which goes from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes. It comes with HP True Vision 1080p Full HD camera with advanced noise reduction and dual speakers.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 41 Watt Hour Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS Vivobook 15 Windows 11 512GB SSD storage Up to 6 Hours battery life Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 12-hour long battery life Intel Iris Xe graphics 90Hz refresh rate Lenovo Ideapad 3 TN Technology Up to 7 Hours battery life Privacy Shutter ASUS Vivobook 16X ASUS IceCool thermal technology AMD Radeon Vega 7 OLED1 display HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop 1TB SSD storage AI-based facial recognition tool ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics Dolby Atoms 1TB SSD storage Dell Inspiron 5430 FHD-resolution camera Windows 11 Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Backlit Keyboard Up to 7 Hours battery life Xbox GamePass Samsung Galaxy Book 3 13th Generation Intel Core processor Samsung features Intel Iris Xe Graphics



HP Laptop 15 HP Fast Charge Intel Iris Xe graphics

HP True Vision 1080p

