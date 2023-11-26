Icon
Affordable made-in-India Microsoft Windows 11 laptops coming soon

Thomson teams up with Sahasra Group to make affordable Microsoft Windows 11 laptops in India. The move supports local manufacturing and brings budget-friendly devices to the market.

Nov 26 2023, 19:55 IST
Thomson and Sahasra Group
Thomson and Sahasra Group join forces to bring affordable Microsoft Windows 11 laptops to India. (Google)

India's push for local IT hardware manufacturing receives a boost as Noida-based Sahasra Group, a recent beneficiary of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, secures its first order to produce laptops for French electronics brand Thomson. Under the deal, Sahasra will manufacture budget-friendly and readily available Microsoft Windows 11 laptops for the Indian market.

Thomson's Entry into the Indian Market

Thomson aims to tap into the entry-level segment in India, intending to introduce Windows 11 laptops priced below 19,990. Pierre Krasnovsky, the global general manager of Thomson, revealed this strategy. These laptops are set to hit online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores like Croma and Vijay Sales, starting January 2024, according to The Economic Times report.

Educational Outreach and Government Partnership

Thomson has conducted proof-of-concept trials with primary schools in Uttar Pradesh and other state governments, proposing the use of Thomson laptops for educational purposes. These Microsoft Windows 11 devices will also be listed on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal for public procurement.

Sahasra Group's Investment and Job Creation

Sahasra Group plans to invest 250 crore over the next six years, with 50 crore already deployed for a new manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the next five years, the company anticipates generating 700-1000 jobs. This move aligns with Sahasra's reputation for supplying the first made-in-India semiconductors.

Confidence in the Face of Competition

Thomson CEO Krasnovsky expressed confidence in the face of competition from Google's Chromebook and Reliance's JioBook in the affordable segment. He highlighted the convenience of laptops over Chromebooks, emphasizing the familiarity of Microsoft Windows in the context of laptops. Thomson's devices, powered by Intel processors, offer the Windows 11 interface at a price point below 19,000. Thomson was also recognised for creating the lightest laptop weighing 900 grams at the IFA event in Berlin.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 19:55 IST
