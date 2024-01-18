Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab up to 37 pct discount on laptops -check Asus, Dell, other machines
Amazon Republic Day sale: Have a look at these laptops from Asus, Dell, HP and others. There is up to 37% discount available right now.
Amazon Republic Day sale: Today one of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will be ending, therefore, do not miss the chance to grab amazing deals and discounts on top electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others. If you are looking for a mid-range laptop then we have curated a list of six best laptops under 50000 to help you with your research. Check out the list here and grab huge discounts on these machines available during the Amazon Republic Day sale.
1. Asus Vivobook 15:
The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. The display has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is compatible with Windows 11 Home which is the latest operating system by Microsoft.
For powerful performance, the laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor which has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and turbo speed of 4.5 GHz. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 42WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life.
|Specifications
|Display: 15.6-inch
|Battery: 42WHrs
|Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H
|Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|RAM: 8GB RAM
|Storage: 512GB
2. Dell 15:
The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display with integrated onboard graphics and a standard keyboard. For performance, it is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB internal memory. It runs on Windows 11 Home and offers 15 monthly McAfee antivirus subscriptions, Dell Mobile Connect, My Dell, Dell Power Manager, McAfee, Support Assist, and Dell ComfortView. It is backed by a 41 Whr battery, so you know you can rely on your device to power through the day.
|Specifications
|Display: 15.6-inch
|Battery: 41 Whr
|Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7
|Graphics: Intel UHD
|RAM: 8GB RAM
|Storage: 256GB
3. Honor MagicBook X16:
Another laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Honor MagicBook X16. It features a 16-inch Full HD display and 4.5 mm ultra-slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor for improved efficiency and seamless multitasking. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is equipped with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan which dissipates the heat & allows heavy-duty tasks. The HONOR MagicBook X16 2024 comes with the Pre-installed Genuine Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system. Users can enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life on a single full charge.
|Specifications
|Display: 16-inch
|Battery: 42Whr
|Processor: 2th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H
|Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
|RAM: 8GB RAM
|Storage: 512GB
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:
The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 250nits brightness. For an amazing viewing experience, it is integrated with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It has pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, Office Trial, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It offers up to 6 hours of performance with a 45Whr battery.
|Specifications
|Display: 15.6-inch
|Battery: 45Whr
|Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H
|Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|RAM: 8GB RAM
|Storage: 512GB
5. HP Laptop 15:
On the 5th spot in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is HP Laptop 15. The HP laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It is integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics which enable smooth visuals and fast multimedia rendering. For performance, the laptop is powered by a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and fast connection.
It is backed by a 41Wh battery for lasting performance and supports HP Fast Charge which goes from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes. It comes with an HP True Vision 1080p Full HD camera with advanced noise reduction and dual speakers.
|Specifications
|Display: 15.6-inch
|Battery: 41Wh
|Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U
|Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
|RAM: 16GB RAM
|Storage: 512GB
6. Asus Vivobook 14:
The last laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Asus Vivobook 14. The laptop sports a 14.0-inch FHD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and it has integrated Intel UHD Graphics. For performance, the Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. MyASUS provides easy access to ASUS apps that are designed to help you maintain your system, update your software, optimize your PC's performance, and contact ASUS for after-sales service and support.
|Specifications
|Display: 14.0-inch
|Battery: 45 Whr
|Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
|Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM: 8GB RAM
|Storage: 512GB
|Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Asus Vivobook 15
|Windows 11
|512GB storage
|12th Gen Intel Core processor
|Dell 15
|41 Whr battery
|11th Generation Intel Core processor
|McAfee antivirus subscriptions
|Honor MagicBook X16
|Windows 11
|Advanced Supersized Cooling Fan
|Up to 9 hours battery
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics
|Xbox GamePass
|512GB storage
|HP Laptop 15
|HP Fast Charge
|Wi-Fi 6
|512GB storage
|ASUS Vivobook 14
|ASUS apps
|60Hz refresh rate
|DDR4 Memory
