Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab up to 37 pct discount on laptops -check Asus, Dell, other machines

Amazon Republic Day sale: Today one of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will be ending, therefore, do not miss the chance to grab amazing deals and discounts on top electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others. If you are looking for a mid-range laptop then we have curated a list of six best laptops under 50000 to help you with your research. Check out the list here and grab huge discounts on these machines available during the Amazon Republic Day sale. Products included in this article 31% OFF ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS (120) 28% OFF Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg (496) 36% OFF HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray (249) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101KGIN (806) 20% OFF HP Laptop 15, 12th Gen i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), 15s-fy5007TU (32) 29% OFF ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.60 kg), X1400EA-EK543WS (101)

List of Best Selling Products

1. Asus Vivobook 15:

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

B0C7H6SSC8-1

The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. The display has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is compatible with Windows 11 Home which is the latest operating system by Microsoft.

For powerful performance, the laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor which has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and turbo speed of 4.5 GHz. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 42WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 42WHrs Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

2. Dell 15:

B0C2HVX9W9-2

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display with integrated onboard graphics and a standard keyboard. For performance, it is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB internal memory. It runs on Windows 11 Home and offers 15 monthly McAfee antivirus subscriptions, Dell Mobile Connect, My Dell, Dell Power Manager, McAfee, Support Assist, and Dell ComfortView. It is backed by a 41 Whr battery, so you know you can rely on your device to power through the day.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 41 Whr Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics: Intel UHD RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

3. Honor MagicBook X16:

B0CRQB2NWD-3

Another laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Honor MagicBook X16. It features a 16-inch Full HD display and 4.5 mm ultra-slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor for improved efficiency and seamless multitasking. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is equipped with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan which dissipates the heat & allows heavy-duty tasks. The HONOR MagicBook X16 2024 comes with the Pre-installed Genuine Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system. Users can enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life on a single full charge.

Specifications Display: 16-inch Battery: 42Whr Processor: 2th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

B0B4JQ9X9C-4

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 250nits brightness. For an amazing viewing experience, it is integrated with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It has pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, Office Trial, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It offers up to 6 hours of performance with a 45Whr battery.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 45Whr Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

5. HP Laptop 15:

B0CJBP38HR-5

On the 5th spot in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is HP Laptop 15. The HP laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It is integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics which enable smooth visuals and fast multimedia rendering. For performance, the laptop is powered by a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and fast connection.

It is backed by a 41Wh battery for lasting performance and supports HP Fast Charge which goes from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes. It comes with an HP True Vision 1080p Full HD camera with advanced noise reduction and dual speakers.

Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 41Wh Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB

6. Asus Vivobook 14:

B0CP61NMKR-6

The last laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Asus Vivobook 14. The laptop sports a 14.0-inch FHD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and it has integrated Intel UHD Graphics. For performance, the Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. MyASUS provides easy access to ASUS apps that are designed to help you maintain your system, update your software, optimize your PC's performance, and contact ASUS for after-sales service and support.

Specifications Display: 14.0-inch Battery: ‎45 Whr Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB