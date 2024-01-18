Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab up to 37 pct discount on laptops -check Asus, Dell, other machines

Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab up to 37 pct discount on laptops -check Asus, Dell, other machines

Amazon Republic Day sale: Have a look at these laptops from Asus, Dell, HP and others. There is up to 37% discount available right now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 18:46 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops at CES 2024
Amazon Republic Day sale:
1/6 Accessibility and Innovations:Lenovo incorporates tactile cues on the keyboards for visually impaired users, aligning with Microsoft's Accessibility Team. ThinkPad X1 introduces TrackPoint customizations, larger TrackPads, Haptic TouchPads, and improved thermals.
image caption
2/6 New Lenovo Laptops Unveiled:Lenovo introduced Intel Evo-powered laptops - ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i. These devices, with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11, promise enhanced AI experiences for business and consumer users, boosting productivity and creativity.
image caption
3/6 AI-Powered Performance:The laptops integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU for efficient AI tasks, supporting applications like Zoom, Teams, Adobe Lightroom, etc. Copilot in Windows enhances everyday tasks. Lenovo collaborates for personalized AI solutions.
image caption
4/6 Circular Economy Commitment:The new laptops focus on a circular model by using recycled materials, post-consumer recycled content plastics, and innovative packaging. Lenovo works with partners like Toray Industries for recycled carbon fiber.
image caption
5/6 Device Intelligence Solutions:Lenovo offers AI-powered solutions like Lenovo Device Intelligence (LDI) to enhance IT control, providing predictive analytics, proactive insights, and issue remediation for better PC performance.
image caption
6/6 Product Launch US Availability and Pricing:Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989.Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99.Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,999.Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $109.99.Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of $99.99.
Amazon Republic Day sale:
icon View all Images
Amazon Republic Day sale: Check mid-range laptops at hugely discounted rates. (Amazon)

Amazon Republic Day sale: Today one of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will be ending, therefore, do not miss the chance to grab amazing deals and discounts on top electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others. If you are looking for a mid-range laptop then we have curated a list of six best laptops under 50000 to help you with your research. Check out the list here and grab huge discounts on these machines available during the Amazon Republic Day sale.

Products included in this article

icon31% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS
(120)
₹52,990 ₹76,990
Buy now
icon28% OFF
Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg
(496)
₹43,490 ₹60,793
Buy now
icon36% OFF
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray
(249)
₹44,990 ₹70,999
Buy now
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101KGIN
(806)
Get price
icon20% OFF
HP Laptop 15, 12th Gen i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), 15s-fy5007TU
(32)
₹51,990 ₹65,447
Buy now
icon29% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.60 kg), X1400EA-EK543WS
(101)
₹42,990 ₹60,990
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WS 3.7/5 ₹ 52,990
Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg 3.6/5 ₹ 43,490
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray 4.2/5 ₹ 44,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K101KGIN 4.1/5 Get Price
HP Laptop 15, 12th Gen i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), 15s-fy5007TU 4/5 ₹ 51,990
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.60 kg), X1400EA-EK543WS 3.9/5 ₹ 42,990
Hide List

1. Asus Vivobook 15:

 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0C7H6SSC8-1

The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. The display has an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is compatible with Windows 11 Home which is the latest operating system by Microsoft.

For powerful performance, the laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor which has a base speed of 2.5 GHz and turbo speed of 4.5 GHz. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 42WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life.

Specifications
Display:  15.6-inch Battery: 42WHrs
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500HGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

2. Dell 15:

B0C2HVX9W9-2

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display with integrated onboard graphics and a standard keyboard. For performance, it is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB internal memory. It runs on Windows 11 Home and offers 15 monthly McAfee antivirus subscriptions, Dell Mobile Connect, My Dell, Dell Power Manager, McAfee, Support Assist, and Dell ComfortView. It is backed by a 41 Whr battery, so you know you can rely on your device to power through the day.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 41 Whr
Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7Graphics:  Intel UHD 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

3. Honor MagicBook X16:

 

B0CRQB2NWD-3

Another laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Honor MagicBook X16. It features a 16-inch Full HD display and 4.5 mm ultra-slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor for improved efficiency and seamless multitasking. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is equipped with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan which dissipates the heat & allows heavy-duty tasks. The HONOR MagicBook X16 2024 comes with the Pre-installed Genuine Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system. Users can enjoy up to 9 hours of battery life on a single full charge.

Specifications
Display: 16-inchBattery: 42Whr
Processor: 2th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HGraphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

 

B0B4JQ9X9C-4

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 250nits brightness. For an amazing viewing experience, it is integrated with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It has pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, Office Trial, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It offers up to 6 hours of performance with a 45Whr battery.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 45Whr
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300HGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

5. HP Laptop 15:

 

B0CJBP38HR-5

On the 5th spot in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is HP Laptop 15. The HP laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It is integrated with Intel Iris Xe graphics which enable smooth visuals and fast multimedia rendering. For performance, the laptop is powered by a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It sports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and fast connection.

It is backed by a 41Wh battery for lasting performance and supports HP Fast Charge which goes from 0 to 50 percent in 45 minutes. It comes with an HP True Vision 1080p Full HD camera with advanced noise reduction and dual speakers.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 41Wh
Processor:  12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335UGraphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 512GB

6. Asus Vivobook 14:

 

B0CP61NMKR-6

The last laptop in this list of laptops available during the Amazon Republic Day sale is Asus Vivobook 14. The laptop sports a 14.0-inch FHD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and it has integrated Intel UHD Graphics. For performance, the Asus Vivobook 14 is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. MyASUS provides easy access to ASUS apps that are designed to help you maintain your system, update your software, optimize your PC's performance, and contact ASUS for after-sales service and support.

Specifications
Display: 14.0-inchBattery: ‎45 Whr
Processor:  Intel Core i5-1135G7Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Asus Vivobook 15Windows 11512GB storage12th Gen Intel Core processor
Dell 1541 Whr battery11th Generation Intel Core processorMcAfee antivirus subscriptions
Honor MagicBook X16Windows 11Advanced Supersized Cooling FanUp to 9 hours battery
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphicsXbox GamePass512GB storage
HP Laptop 15HP Fast ChargeWi-Fi 6512GB storage
ASUS Vivobook 14ASUS apps60Hz refresh rateDDR4 Memory

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 18:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon