Big leak reveals Apple's affordable 12-inch MacBook can make a return; Check details

Apple enthusiasts may soon have a reason to celebrate, as a new leak hints at the return of the 12-inch MacBook in a more budget-friendly avatar. The 12-inch Macbook was discontinued in 2019 after introducing it in 2015 as the MacBook Air took its place. However, users have been speculating for a while whether Apple plans to introduce cheaper MacBooks that could provide a more affordable alternative to their existing lineup.

The latest leak, coming from a source known as yeux1122, offers further insight into this development, asserting that Apple is considering not one, but two different sizes for these cost-effective laptops, with 12-inch and 13-inch display options being highlighted.

Education-centric MacBooks on the horizon

These claims echo previous leaks and reports that have hinted at Apple's intent to enter the budget laptop market. The Cupertino giant appears to be gearing up to compete with the likes of low-cost Chromebooks and Windows laptops. According to yeux1122's supply chain sources, these purported 12- and 13-inch budget MacBooks may focus on the education sector, aiming to provide affordable yet capable computing solutions for students. Apple might be eager to introduce these models, possibly in response to slower sales of its current iPad and MacBook offerings in recent months, as per the leaks.

Several recent reports have supported the idea that Apple is preparing to launch budget MacBooks to reinvigorate its laptop sales. Notably, Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected analyst with a strong track record of predicting Apple's moves, suggested that Apple targets sales of approximately 10 million units for these upcoming budget MacBooks. In addition, a report from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes made similar claims last month, asserting that these budget-friendly MacBooks could make their debut in the second quarter of 2024, setting their sights on the premium Chromebook market.

While these reports do not provide exact pricing details, 9to5Mac speculations are suggesting that these "low-cost" MacBooks could be priced around $800 to $900, positioning them as competitors to high-performance Chromebooks. However, it's crucial to remember that these are just speculations until Apple makes an official announcement. The recurring buzz from multiple sources, though, strongly indicates that Apple is likely working on cost-effective MacBook options. Whether these laptops will successfully challenge the dominance of Chromebooks in the budget market is a question that only time will answer.