CES 2024: 'World's coolest and lightest' HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop LAUNCHED

CES 2024: ‘World’s coolest and lightest’ HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop LAUNCHED

The HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop has been unveiled at CES 2024, with HP calling it the world’s coolest and lightest laptop. From features and specifications to its pricing, know all about the new HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 12:48 IST
The HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop has been unveiled at CES 2024. Check details. (HP)

Expanding its already vast portfolio of gaming laptops, Hewlett-Packard (HP) has unveiled its latest innovation, the Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The company calls it the world's coolest and lightest laptop and also HP's most personalized gaming laptop yet.

At launch, Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. said, “Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community. Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need.”

HP Omen 14 Transcend Gaming Laptop: Features

The HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display with IMAX Enhanced Certification. HP claims it is the world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs to effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device's NPU and OpenVINO plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop also features Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in Omen Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode which can improve battery life up to 7 percent.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel and NVIDIA processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes. The HyperX audio team worked closely with the Omen Transcend 14 engineers to custom-tune the laptop's sound performance.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop: Pricing and availability

The HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is available for preorders at a starting price of $1499.99. The device is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com. 

