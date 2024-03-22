Microsoft introduces first-ever AI PCs - Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 announced!

Microsoft has been in the news for a long time regarding its Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Now, the company has announced the devices and they tout artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Microsoft says the laptops include several requested features in terms of features, performance, and advanced security. Microsoft's first-ever AI PCs are also powered by new Intel Core Ultra processors which are integrated with neural processing unit (NPU) to provide advanced AI features. Check out the specifications of Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 specs

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display which provides up to 600nits peak brightness and 2880 x 1920 resolution. The display also supports Dolby Vision IQ for an improved viewing experience and a new anti-reflective coating. In terms of lasting performance, the Surface Pro 10 claims to provide 19 hours of usage with a single charge. The PC is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost NPU to support all the integrated AI features. The device offers 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of Gen4 SSD storage

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 specs

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 features a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen display along with anti-reflective coating and adaptive color technology. To support advanced performance, the laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors and Intel AI Boost NPU. It also includes a new key which will allow users to access the AI-powered Copilot assistant and other AI features in Windows 11. Additionally, the Surface Laptop also provides 19 hours of usage with a single charge just like the Surface Pro 10. The 15-inch model also supports a smart card reader for improved security.

Microsoft is also planning a special event on May 20 in which it plans to showcase the company's AI vision and other hardware details of the newly launched products. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 come with a starting price of USD 1199.99.

